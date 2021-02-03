Abia: Gunmen murder inspector, burn police station, vehicles

Armed men invaded Umuoba Police Station in Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State and killed a police inspector. The Monday incident came barely one week after a police sergeant on patrol with his colleagues was also killed at Uratta axis of Aba by yet to be identified gunmen.

The killers also stole the sergeant’s rifle. The police confirmed that the incident occurred about 3am on Monday, on the outskirts of Umuoba, an emerging town inbetween Aba and Umuahia. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, told our correspondent that the hoodlums also burnt the station and its operational vehicles.

He said: “About 3.30am, the policemen at the Umuoba Police Station came under attack. “In the course of that attack, one inspector lost his life, another policewoman was seriously injured.

“The hoodlums then broke into the armoury of the police at the station and carted away some arms, including the gun of the inspector who was killed. “They also burnt down the station and the vehicles parked on the premises, including one of our serviceable patrol vans.

“The body of the felled inspector has been taken to the mortuary while the policewoman is being treated.” Ogbonna said the police in Abia had begun investigations to unravel the cause of the attack and hunt down the perpetrators of the “unprovoked attack”. The PPRO urged Abia residents to be watchful and be on the lookout in their communities for intruders and unknown faces and persons with guns. Ogbonna also called on hoteliers to volunteer credible information on certain visitors who would want to leave the hotels at midnight to go and execute deadly operations on Abia people.

He said the police would protect the details of anybody who volunteered information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums to secure the neighbourhoods once again.

