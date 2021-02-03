Metro & Crime

Abia: Gunmen murder inspector, burn police station, vehicles

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Armed men invaded Umuoba Police Station in Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State and killed a police inspector. The Monday incident came barely one week after a police sergeant on patrol with his colleagues was also killed at Uratta axis of Aba by yet to be identified gunmen.

The killers also stole the sergeant’s rifle. The police confirmed that the incident occurred about 3am on Monday, on the outskirts of Umuoba, an emerging town inbetween Aba and Umuahia. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, told our correspondent that the hoodlums also burnt the station and its operational vehicles.

He said: “About 3.30am, the policemen at the Umuoba Police Station came under attack. “In the course of that attack, one inspector lost his life, another policewoman was seriously injured.

“The hoodlums then broke into the armoury of the police at the station and carted away some arms, including the gun of the inspector who was killed. “They also burnt down the station and the vehicles parked on the premises, including one of our serviceable patrol vans.

“The body of the felled inspector has been taken to the mortuary while the policewoman is being treated.” Ogbonna said the police in Abia had begun investigations to unravel the cause of the attack and hunt down the perpetrators of the “unprovoked attack”. The PPRO urged Abia residents to be watchful and be on the lookout in their communities for intruders and unknown faces and persons with guns. Ogbonna also called on hoteliers to volunteer credible information on certain visitors who would want to leave the hotels at midnight to go and execute deadly operations on Abia people.

He said the police would protect the details of anybody who volunteered information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums to secure the neighbourhoods once again.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tambuwal signs N176bn 2021 appropriation bill into law

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

…as Secondus lauds gov’s developmental projects     Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has signed into law the 2021 appropriation bill of over N176 billion. The governor expressed appreciation to the speaker and members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly for the great and remarkable work of passing the bill into law. […]
Metro & Crime

Houses, farmlands submerged as flood ravages Niger community

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

After hours of downpour, a community, Lapan Gwari, in the Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State, has been submerged by flood. The magnitude of the rain, which started on Wednesday all through Thursday morning, was so devastating that it destroyed some houses, farmlands and fish ponds in the community. Some of the victims appealed […]
Metro & Crime

Fuel tanker explosion kills six, razes 30 buildings in Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin An explosion, caused by a petrol tanker, which lost control in the ancient Jebba town in Moro Local Government Srea of Kwara State, has resulted in the death of six people and razing of no fewer than 30 houses. It was learnt that the tanker, travelling through the ancient town, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica