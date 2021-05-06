Abia: Gunmen on the loose

Apprehension, like a cloak, hangs over the firmament of Abia State, as criminals shift attention to security agents and infrastructure, writes IGBEAKU ORJI

In the last couple of months, residents of Abia State have been terrorised by incessant attacks by groups which have been variously described as bandits, hoodlums, gunmen, among many other nomenclatures. Many people have been killed, especially security agents, while others have been maimed with countless others losing their valuables.

The recent wave of criminal activities in Abia State can be traced to September 7, 2020 when gunmen killed a policeman and injured four others at Okagwe Ohafia Junction in Ohafia Local Government Area. It was a surprise attack to many people as the state had, until then, been relatively peaceful. Nobody had the slightest suspicion that it was the precursor to a systematic security siege on the state. The state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu, said in a statement at the time that the attack was carried out by a group of hoodlums.

He said: “Preliminary information suggests that a gang of about 12 yet-to-be identified hoodlums suddenly attacked five police officers who were taking cover in a security pin down point located at a bus stop around Okagwe Junction, Ohafia, during a heavy downpour in the early hours of Monday, September 7, 2020, killing one inspector while critically injuring the other four who are now receiving treatment at a medical facility in the state.”

However, this year has witnessed several others in quick succession in an escalated degree thereby heightening tension in the state. On February 1, 2021, gunmen killed an inspector and looted the armoury of the Omoba Police Station in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the hoodlums, who rode on motorcycles, attacked the police station on Umueñe Omoba Road at 3am, killed a police inspector, injured another police officer and carted away arms in the station. Ogbonna did not find any explanation for the attack which he described as unprovoked.

The attacks may have sprung from remote causes which are not easily identifiable but which definitely have done irreparable damage to the psyche of the victims. It was learnt that the attackers numbering over 30 invaded the station on bikes and freed those in custody. In a similar attack on the Abayi Police Station in Aba on February 22, 2021, a police man was killed, while the police station and the vehicles parked on its premises were burnt.

The PPRO said there were casualties on both sides – the attackers and police – but he did not give the name of the dead officer or details of the casualty figure. He confirmed that in addition to the loss of one officer, the station and the vehicles parked therein were set ablaze.

Armed men also attacked a police station located in the World Bank Housing Estate in the commercial city of Aba about 2am on the same day. The attackers also looted the armoury. It was after the incident that it became clear that the attacks were not ordinary but efficiently coordinated. It was then also that the police formations in the state adopted proactive measures to protect themselves and stations from further surprise attacks.

The result was that the police stations including the command headquarters on Bende Road Umuahia, the Central Police Station and the Railway Police Station have barricaded the roads leading to them, forcing road users to take ‘one way’. However, such measures did little to deter the gunmen who defiantly attacked the Uzuakoli Divisional Police Station in Bende Local Government Area on April 18, 2021. The attack came two weeks after the state government said that it had uncovered plans by hoodlums to attack the state. The gunmen set ablaze the Uzuakoli Police Station, a few kilometres from Umuahia, the state capital.

They also destroyed the building and some vehicles parked in the premises. According to the police spokesman, policemen on duty attempted to repel the attack but the use of high calibre weapons by the gunmen thwarted their efforts. Though he could not provide the number of the attackers, Ogbonna said among items torched by the arsonists were the police building, vehicles in the police facility – motor exhibits and police patrol vans – including motorcycles and tricycles. He also disclosed that two people accused of assault, occasioning harm, were set free by the attackers. However, no life was lost and no arm was carted away in that incident.

Ogbonna said the gunmen used dynamites and rocket launchers to suppress the efforts of the policemen on duty. He explained that the attackers invaded the station a few minutes before 3am. Similar incidents were reported at Abiriba and Nkporo both in the Ohafia Local Government Area. As a result of these attacks, the numerous extortion points created by the police, which caused nightmares for motorists and travellers, have all disappeared in Abia State. The attacks are unpredictable. No one can tell the next target.

