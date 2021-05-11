Metro & Crime

Abia: Gunmen set INEC office on fire

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

 

  • Hoodlums attack police station, injure cop, burn vehicles, bikes

Gunmen yesterday razed the Ohafia office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia State. The INEC office, situated at Amaekpu Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area, serves as the Abia North office of the commission.

 

Details of the attack were sketchy at press time, but it came barely 24 hours after hoodlums attacked the Mike Okiro Police Station on Umuahia-Uzuakoli Road in Umuahia.

 

The armed men also destroyed office equipment, burnt two vehicles and two motorcycles during the Sunday night attack on the police station. The latest incidents when many people were beginning to think that the attacks on security agents, especially policemen and stations, were abating in the state.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said no life was lost but one of the officers was injured.

 

Ogbonna explained that acting on an intelligence report, the command had earlier evacuated the personnel and vital equipment at the Mike Okiro Police Station on Umuahia-Uzuakoli Road because, being at an isolated area, it was vulnerable to attacks.

 

He said the officer was injured during an exchange of gun fire while the hoodlums destroyed the scanty office equipment left in the station, but the station was not razed.

 

Also, the state government has expressed dismay over the incident and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

 

The state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, said hoodlums  came in a ‘Hummer’ bus, two Sienna minivans and three motorcycles.

 

He said: “While two vehicles, two motorcycles, stationeries and office equipment inside the police station were set on fire by the yet-tobe- identified arsonists, there were no human casualties or loss of weapons as the station, which was deemed vulnerable to attacks following security review of credible intelligence, was already evacuated and personnel relocated three weeks earlier.”

 

Okiyi-Kalu said the hoodlums came about 9.45 pm on Sunday. He added: “Attacks on security agents, particularly men of the Nigeria Police Force, constitute danger to everyone in our society and we call on citizens and leaders to come together and work to end such needless and mindless acts immediately

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

