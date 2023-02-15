Abia has no reason to be poor as oil-producing state –Nwaobia

Most Rev Isaac Nwaobia is the Archbishop of Aba Ecclesiastical Province of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion. He is also the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Isiala Ngwa South and head, Communique and Resolution Committee of the College of Bishops, Church of Nigeria. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he speaks on the general election, the situation in the South-East as well as Abia and what must be done to rescue the state

What is your take on the state of the nation and would you say that the country, especially the South-East geopolitical zone is ready for the general election?

Let me, first of all say that the general election is very important and I can see the awareness, the readiness of our people and the desire of the people of the country called Nigeria to elect new leaders. This starts from the fact that the present government in power has not totally met the expectations of the people. There’s always the need to have a change and people are eager for change. If there’s any noise contrary to the election, I don’t think that will fly. The belief generally is that the election will hold and go smoothly.

Are you comfortable with the way Abia is now and what do you think should be done to move the state forward?

Abia has no reason to be poor and her citizens are supposed to live a very vibrant life. Unfortunately, we’ve not gotten to that point. I started my ministry in Obigbo. From Obigbo, I came to the early stage of my ministry at Port Harcourt road, Aba. If you go to Port Harcourt road now, there’s no road to get to that mission centre. People are packing out from Aba daily. These things revolve around leadership. It began and will end with leadership and until we get good leaders who will give directions to the society, we’ll continue to be where we are. Let me reiterate that Abia has no reason to be poor. We are an oil-producing state; our allocation is higher than those of so many states in the South-East that are better off than us today. Good leadership can help a state to get the best of what is available even with the situation of scarce resources. What I’m saying is that a leader’s intelligence can help a society succeed. When he or she is not intelligent all you will get from them is complaint. If we have intelligent leaders here in Abia, they should look beyond the federation account. There are so many ways to generate revenue. There are also grants we can access from the international community, which we can use to develop ourselves. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Health Organisation (WHO) and Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) are all there but people are after immediate money. They just take it and go. That’s why we are where we are.

With what you said about leadership in Abia, what is your message to the electorate as the election approaches?

I want to encourage Abia people that we should help ourselves to recover our destinies. Our destinies are lost in the hands of people who had no milk of human kindness in them. What we should do right now as a people is to be serious with the preparation for the elections. We should get our Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), look at the credentials of people coming out, avoid some sentiments, look beyond religion, look beyond brotherhood and think of a person who will be able to deliver us from this logjam we’re facing in the state. Many of them are running for positions and are currently talking, but we know their antecedents. Those who destroyed the state should get out of the line and let’s try new hands.

What informed the state wide demonstration/ prayer you led other bishops to hold in Abia, and do you think that prayer is enough?

As I said before, we’re not doing enough as a church because we’re supposed to do more. However, as religious leaders that have been in this state for so long and go out to see how things are elsewhere, we’re not comfortable with the pace of development and even the air we breathe because it’s polluted air. In Abia, spiritually we’re not rising. When you count, a greater number of men of God are from Abia and are excelling outside nationally and internationally but right here we are not doing enough. I don’t know how I feel when my church member is owed a salary for 12 months. Medical doctors shut down hospitals and people are dying because they’re owed. I don’t know how I feel receiving a delegation of pensioners who are telling us that their colleagues are in the mortuary because of money as small as N20,000. But when you look beyond there, somebody is celebrating and wasting resources. That’s why we said that as church leaders, we’ve not done enough and we decided that we must do that demonstration. We started by combining physical and spiritual, so that by doing the spiritual exercise and pulling down the strongholds of the enemy by walking through the streets, people will see that even God is not happy, so there’ll be a new dawn in Abia.

Will such moves continue and will the bishops get Abia people involved?

It’s a continuous something. We’ve been able to reach out to other denominations. We’ve been able to reach out to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) being on my hands here. We’ll be able to combine these platforms and move to ensure we continue to demand change in our society until we see that change.

Over the years, the South-East has been the weeping child of Nigerian politics; why is that so?

A philosopher said that if you don’t say here I am, nobody will locate you. That has been the problem of the South-East which points to leadership as well. We elected some people to be our spokespersons, but unfortunately, they’re serving themselves. I’ve been a representative of the Archbishops at the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and I discovered that Ohanaeze is even the worst group.

We have no spokespersons now. Ohaneze is better dissolved, and its stead, Elders Forum for different states formed as an alternative. Our traditional rulers have been cowed; they have no voice now. Religious leaders have been intimidated plus their own greed, which has made them to keep quiet. The problem of the South-East is leadership. We’re still in search of leadership.

If a person is made a governor here and he has to go to the Caliphate to obtain permission to rule his state, he’s not for us. He’ll dance to the tune of those who put him in power. That has been the problem we are seeing every day. When they call for meetings of South-East governors, watch carefully and you will see how some governors will deliberately avoid the meeting by sending their deputies. And if they don’t come on two separate occasions, they’ll say he’s not part of the decisions taken at that time. That has been part of our problems.

What is your take on the call for the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and insecurity in the South-East?

I think his release is long overdue. They abducted him and took him to court and many leaders from the South-East have gone to the president to ask for his release, but he said that the court will determine. When the court determined and discharged him, he ignored the order of the same court he said will determine what will happen. So, Nnamdi Kanu is supposed to be released and we call for his release. The impact of not releasing him is negative on Igbo land. Every Monday, we’re locked down here with insecurity everywhere as unknown gunmen, kidnappers and restive youths are everywhere. Even the security agencies that are supposed to protect us, we don’t know where they belong. Most of them are now agents of the enemy than our protectors.

Where do you want to see Abia State in the next two years?

I want to see Abia industrialised because that will bring peace and de-velopment. I want to see Abia where the rule of law prevails. I want to see Abia that is educationally considered. I am not happy with is happening at Abia State Polytechnic and some other schools owned by the state. I want to see an Abia, where residents are secured. So, my expectations of Abia are so high.

My desire for Abia is that we progress and improve our community life. I’ve travelled around the country and outside and I think we need to live in unity. The government should help us to develop skill acquisition centres. If I have money, I’ll start one myself. A lot of young people are being wasted. Young people need to be assembled somewhere to enhance their skills. Government should not look at the cost after all, they train their foot soldiers. We should embrace the culture of training our young ones to grow with values and skills.

Past administrations in the state handed over some schools to original owners, especially the missionaries. Was that a good move and are you comfortable with Abia’s investment in education?

The early missionaries that brought the gospel to us came with civilization, education and healthcare. Because of that, they laid the foundation for the development of most Nigerians and the South-East got a larger share as that saw most of our schools coming from it. Sometimes, I kneel to praise God for our forefathers. Some of them were not educated, some of them had no money, and some of them sold their property to see these schools come out. Reading the history, you see someone giving out a large portion of his land for a school that is meant for everybody.

I know of one traditional ruler here, who decided to send all the chairs in his palace to the office of the headmaster back then. These were the sacrifices our fathers made. Post-war, the government collected schools and mismanaged them. So, the churches came up and started raising their own schools. We came up with some in our church here like the Ascension Junior Seminary, Umuebulungwu that has produced some of the best heads here.

So, when the government said it was returning the schools, we set up a committee that has an outline of our demands, which included the government coming to refurbish the school, give subventions to us and maybe provide buses and other things. But I want to tell you that although we received the schools back from the government, they’ve not fulfilled the demands we made.

However, an old Igbo proverb says ‘someone who’s rejected doesn’t reject himself as well.’ Our history here is a unique one because we were about to open a school that year before they returned the Owerrinta Girls Secondary School to us. The school started in 1961 as Anglican Girls Secondary School, Owerrinta. After the civil war, the government took it over and renamed it Girls Secondary School. In 2014, the Abia state government handed it over again to the Anglican Church and it was renamed Anglican College, Owerrinta. So, we began a serious upgrade and started to renovate the school the way it should be.

What we did was to suspend every other project in the diocese and began to ensure that the school is put in order. We developed the school and created a boarding environment for the girls and boys. We encourage parishes and archdeaconries to supply them with some little food items every week. We were doing it in turn so that our charges for the hostels for boarding students were very minimal and we were giving scholarships. Presently, the school is self-sufficient.

They’re paying themselves and they’re doing well. By God’s will, we got favour from some agencies that brought computers to us and even water projects. The school has been progressing since then and it’s one of the best centres for JAMB and WAEC.

So, the government has done well in releasing the schools but they’ve not done well by not supporting us. I know too that the schools should be graded. There should be a school for day students, who can come from their homes to the school and vice versa. Here we want to dictate their talents early before they graduate. We engage them in so many skill acquisition programmes outside of academic work. We have a vocational centre that will ensure that they don’t end up mere certificate holders, but people with something to hold unto.

How well has the church played its part in nationbuilding in Nigeria?

Christians as Christ said in Matthew chapter 5 are supposed to be the light and salt of the nation. If that analogy is correct, expectations are upon us as a church and church leaders to project that light and bring the expectations of God and man to bear upon society. The church should not look back on its quest to have an ordered society.

I say ordered society because these days, people are stressed up. You can see mad people on the way, you can see people who are internally mad but they’re putting on suits. You see people who are putting on agbada but mentally they’re not correct. The church is supposed to be a centre for excellence and it should dish out that excellence spirit to the society. The church should lead in the way of justice and by that, they should be the crusader of human liberation. That’s what we are supposed to do and should be seen to be doing. But unfortunately, in our times, human ferity comes to play and we are not up to 100 per cent in it.

By November this year, you will be 61; are you fulfilled?

I want to describe myself as a man of grace. God gave me total grace. I was very fortunate and privileged of having a good working relationship with my seniors. I didn’t know how it happened, but from where I started to where I’m today, it’s all been God and not any man. I know where I came from and I decided to focus. The issue of ministry and people becoming original is very essential.

Often, people forget very easily that there is no minister of God that has no history. I mean the history of how you started. When I got married, I had nothing in my house, but the grace of God has made me progressive and the story is not the same. Some of the ministers of the gospel today who are big were once begging God for His grace. When that grace came, some quickly pushed God aside and moved in their own ways.

We as ministers must be focused. Some of the church fathers that helped me, I didn’t sow anything in their lives. Some of them I disappointed, but they kept faith in me. So, we should also help those behind us in the ministry of today. History is very important and anybody who removed history from the school curriculum did us a whole lot of bad.

When you read church history, you’ll know how some people left their comfort zones to bring the gospel to us. Like the Owerrinta where we are now, religion here was developed by the Okirika palm oil traders, Opobo oil traders, people from Arochukwu, people from Nkwerre and people from Awka, who came and dwelt here because of the river link to Igwenga (current day Opobo and Ikot-Abasi). They did their oil palm trading and other things and they moved on. Today, some of them and their families can’t be traced rather we’re reaping from their efforts. So, if I’m sensible, it’s my duty to lay a good foundation for the next generation.

