Abia health workers give Ikpeazu 15-day ultimatum over unpaid salary

Abia State health workers yesterday issued 15-day ultimatum to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu over unpaid salaries and allowances. Besides, the workers, under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) told Ikpeazu to attend to the lingering issues of welfare or risk industrial action, vowing to shut down public health institutions should their demands were not met at the end of the ultimatum.

The ultimatum was contained in a letter addressed to Ikpeazu through an office adoptedatameetingof theaggrieved workers in Umuahia. Their grievances, however, centred around non-implementation of consolidated health salary structure (CONHESS) since 2011, backlog of salary arrears in agencies, nonimplementation of minimum wage and slashing of workers’ salaries without due process in the primary health centres (PHC).

They said: “It bleeds our hearts that healthcare professionals who are risking their lives during this Covid- 19 pandemic were left unpaid and also all the due rights and privileges meant for them were not given.

