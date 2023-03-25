News

Abia House Of Assembly Denies Any Move To Impeach Ikpeazu

The Abia State House of Assembly on Saturday denied the rumours making rounds that it has concluded plans to impeach Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Addressing journalists at the Governor’s lodge in Aba, the Abia legislators left by Deputy Speaker, Ifeanyi Uchendu, leader of the House, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu and Minority leader, Chijioke Chukwu urged the public to disregard the rumours.

According to the Deputy Speaker, “I just want to inform you that what has been gaining grounds that the House of Assembly is planning to impeach the Governor is just a rumour.

“There’s no plan like that. In fact, as we speak, the House has not even reconvened. We just went on holiday because of the election. We’re still considering the date to reconvene. I stand here to tell the whole world that there are no such plans to impeach the Governor.

“He has done well for us and the entire people of Abia State. We’re happy with him. Even if he’s leaving office in the next two months he’ll leave peacefully because he’s a peaceful man.

Adding his voice, the leader of the House, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu said, “There’s no time the House planned to impeach the Governor. We didn’t plan any of such. It’s the figment of the imagination of purveyors of fake news.

“The Governor has not done anything to warrant such plans. So, it’s not true. As you can see, we came to interact with him today. We will continue supporting him until the end of his tenure. So, disregard such rumours for there’s nothing like that. It’s a piece of fake news.”

Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, the Minority leader who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that there is no way the House will make moves for impeachment without his knowledge and therefore stressed that rumours are lies.

“I’m here with the Deputy minority leader to debunk this rumour. The minority caucus of the House is concerned that such a malicious rumour is gaining ground out there and dished out without our knowledge and we are here to tell the press that it’s not true.

“I don’t know the aim of the carriers of the rumour but please disregard it. This House of Assembly started strongly and we’ll finish strong.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

