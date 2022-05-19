News

Abia: I’m in 2023 race to right PDP’s wrongs – Guber aspirant

A governorship aspirant in the 2023 general elections in Abia State, Dr. Sampson Orji, yesterday admitted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership has failed to fulfil the expectations of the people since 1999, saying he is in the race to right the wrongs of his party. The former Commissioner for Trade and Commerce and member of the state House of Assembly, said the PDP had wronged the people in several ways, but that it is time to bring the desired change in all sectors of the state. This, Orji explained, fired his desire to vie for governorship of the state. The aspirant, while featuring on a radio programme monitored in Umuahia, the state capital, wondered that the party has not got things right in the leadership of the state.

 

