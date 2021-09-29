News

Abia, Imo youths, students unite against extortion on roads

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The youths and students in Abia and the Imo States under the umbrella of the Youths and Students Advocates for Development (YSAD) yesterday began a campaign against police extortion on roads. YSAD disclosed this during a press conference, which was held in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State, where the group launched a campaign against extortion by security agents on the roads.

The theme of the campaign is ‘No Dey Give: Follow Traffic Rules’. YSAD said the campaign was aimed at educating private and commercial road users, including members of transport unions on traffic rules which must be obeyed to avoid unnecessary extortion.

The group reiterated that it was determined to use all lawful means to end the menace of extortion, harassment and other forms of abuses by security personnel in uniforms on roads as well as making their toll free lines available. The Chief Executive of YSAD, Obinna Nwagbara, lamented that one of the scenes of everyday corruption and reckless display of impunity in the whole world is on the Nigerian roads, even as he stressed that Nigerian roads have become where officers of various security and paramilitary formations brazenly extort and harass road users into parting with various sum of money for either known and undefined offences.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Makinde retains five Commissioners, sends 10-man list to Assembly

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday returned five more Commissioners whose appointments were terminated during his last cabinet reshuffle. Their names were contained in a letter containing 10 Commissioner-nominees he sent to the House of Assembly for consideration and approval. The five returning former Commissioners are Mr Seun Fakorede, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, […]
News Top Stories

Amnesty for bandits, equating it with Niger Delta agitation, insulting –Ankio Briggs, Evah, others

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe and Emmanuel Marshal

●‘No, it’s a universal practice, United Nations declaration’ The recent clamour for a presidential amnesty to herdsmen and bandits has been generating reactions across the country. Recall that late president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua-led government also granted amnesty to Niger Delta militants fighting for the emancipation of their people, which helped to douse the tension in […]
News

Kalu congratulates Tukur at 85

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has congratulated a former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Old GongolaState, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur on his 85th birthday. Describing the former Minister of Industries as a statesman, consummate politician, successful businessman and philanthropist, Kalu acknowledged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica