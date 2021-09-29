Abia, Imo youths, students unite against extortion on roads

The youths and students in Abia and the Imo States under the umbrella of the Youths and Students Advocates for Development (YSAD) yesterday began a campaign against police extortion on roads. YSAD disclosed this during a press conference, which was held in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State, where the group launched a campaign against extortion by security agents on the roads.

The theme of the campaign is ‘No Dey Give: Follow Traffic Rules’. YSAD said the campaign was aimed at educating private and commercial road users, including members of transport unions on traffic rules which must be obeyed to avoid unnecessary extortion.

The group reiterated that it was determined to use all lawful means to end the menace of extortion, harassment and other forms of abuses by security personnel in uniforms on roads as well as making their toll free lines available. The Chief Executive of YSAD, Obinna Nwagbara, lamented that one of the scenes of everyday corruption and reckless display of impunity in the whole world is on the Nigerian roads, even as he stressed that Nigerian roads have become where officers of various security and paramilitary formations brazenly extort and harass road users into parting with various sum of money for either known and undefined offences.

