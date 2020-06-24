Abia keeps mum over false claims on FG’s road projects

Abia State government has kept sealed lips over allegation of false claim of approving the rehabilitation/rehabilitation of roads being executed by the Federal government by the State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) A request for reaction to the allegation made to the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu by New Telegraph yesterday was tactfully rebuffed even after sending to him the APC’s statement containing the allegation and waiting for hours. APC had in a statement issued by its secretary, Perfect Okorie, cautioned the PDP-led Abia State Government to desist from deceiving residents with false claims and propaganda about road rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The APC alleged that all ongoing road projects in the state were by the Federal Government and the NDDC projects attracted by federal lawmakers from the state and advised the state to “rescue itself from lies and propaganda” regarding the purported state government’s approval of 19 new roads for construction. Kalu had in a press statement on the outcome of the state executive council meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, declared that members of Abia State Executive Council (EXCO) during its meeting held on 22nd June, 2020 approved the award of 19 roads for construction across the three senatorial zones of the state.

But the APC said: “The Abia State government led by Okezie Ikpeazu has, again displayed unpardonable insincerity in its recent press statement in Umuahia where the commissioner of information, John Okiyi made frivolous claims on the award of 19 new roads for construction despite the absence of the governor. “The said approval were generally a rehash of the same old and familiar false claims, lies and propaganda which the PDP in Abia State has always used in its quest for public sympathy and deceit for their poor performance and sympathetic leadership seeking in the state.

“Only the blind and the deaf will believe Okiyi’s claim, as the state government has deployed deceit as their only means of governance. We are not surprised that public reactions to their tissues of lies have been effusive and furious, with most people asking if they take Abians for fools.” “In the past, many have demanded that the state government give them account of all the road projects they have successfully done but they end up announcing more new roads to be constructed when the ones approved since 2015 were not just abandoned but counted among completed projects.”

