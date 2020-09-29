Abia lauds FG, Kalu over rehabilitation of Umuahia-Ohafia-Arochukwu Road

The Federal Government and a Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, have been commended for an approval to rehabilitate Umuahia –Bende — Ohafia — Arochukwu federal highway in Abia State following New Telegraph’s last month’s publication on deplorable state of the road.

Abia State Chairman of Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Movement, Engr. Ndukwe Orji Agu, who made the commendation, said the approval of the rehabilitation of the road by the Federal government had made APC members in the state proud.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has by the gesture done what no other President deemed fit for Abia people in 20 years, insisting that it was a landmark achievement for APC, federal government and the Abia State. The pioneer chairman of the Abia State Road Maintenance Agency (ABROMA) said the rehabilitation came at the nick of time, describing the road as strategic link between Abia Central and North.

He said: “It is the shortest route from the State capital to the coastal areas of Akwa Ibom as well as to the government institutions in Ohafia including the army barrack, the federal government school and the local government headquarters. It links Umuahia, the State capital, with Bende, Ohafia and Arochukwu, four local government areas.

“It came at the most auspicious time. And we believe God that apart from award of contract there is need for funding. I also believe that the federal government will do ev- erything within its means to ensure that funds are made available.”

