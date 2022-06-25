News

Abia lauds FG’s COVID-19 economic recovery stimulus initiative

Posted on

Abia State government has commended the federal government for initiating the COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) programme with no fewer than 1,628 poor and vulnerable beneficiaries in the state. The Commissioner for Cooperatives and Rural Development, Mr Donatus Okorie, made the commendation in Umuahia while declaring open a two-day step down training for 51 local government facilitators. Okorie said the initiative would help to stimulate rural economies and expressed gratitude to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for keying in to ensure that Abia citizens were not left out.

“This programme is special and impactful and would help to create effective demands, given that the beneficiaries will be empowered to pay for goods and services they needed. “With our elementary knowledge of Economics, we know that the programme will have multiplier effects on rural economies,” Okorie said.

The Commissioner added; “This is what democracy and good governance are all about and I want it extended beyond the initial period for it to reach a greater number of beneficiaries. “It helps to provide the dividend of democracy and also give a sense of belonging to the vulnerable rural population. “I hope that as the programme progresses, the number of Abia beneficiaries would be increased.” He urged the trainees to take advantage of the opportunity to contribute to the successful implementation of the programme in the state.

 

