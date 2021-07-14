Abia launches social identity number scheme

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on Tuesday officially launched the State’s Social Identity Number and also enrolled in the scheme. Ikpeazu while speaking at the official launch of the scheme said the importance of data in governance and administration cannot be over-emphasized. In a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu said the Abia State Social Identity Number will help the government in planning and addressing unemployment issues in the state. He added that it will also help in the demographic distribution of infrastructure and resources, as it will become a pass that will guide relationships between citizens and government.
