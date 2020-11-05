News

Abia lawmaker lauds Buhari for N1bn COVID-19 fund

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

A member representing Bende North State Constituency and Deputy Minority leader in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chukwu Chijioke has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for N1billion grant released to states to assist them fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is as he advised Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to ensure judicious use of the fund for the benefit of all sections of the state. Chukwu said President Buhari’s proactive responses to COVID-19 pandemic in the country had shown him as a sensitive leader who identified with the plight of the people in time of emergency. Chukwu while interacting with journalists in Umuahia, yesterday stated that through a wellthought out post-COVID-19 stimulus by the federal government as the state received N1billion.

He, therefore, appealed to Ikpeazu to ensure that the template for the utilization of the fund was followed and strictly observed. Chukwu said: “This fund is majorly meant for the revitalization and equipping of our health facilities including health centers and most importantly the training of front line medical personnel who come face to face with the risks of pandemics and all health challenges. “I also trust that the Governor will ensure that every part of the state receive equal attention in the utilization of the funds.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EndSARS protesters block Govt House Road in Umuahia

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia For the second day, the #EndSARS protesters Wednesday blocked the road leading to the Government House, Umuahia, the Abia State capital, causing vehicular traffic gridlock.The protesters, who were not as many as the previous day,  diverted the traffic from Ibiam Road (Bank Road) to FMC and Umudike junction making access to and […]
News

Misconduct: Police commission vows to sanction errant officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has warned officers against breaching approved laws and regulations guiding their present engagements, vowing to sanction those found wanting. Head of Information and Public Relations of the Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the warning followed reports of professional misconduct against operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS). “The Police […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Amaechi: Nigeria-Niger Republic rail line based on economic benefits

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday said the Federal government’s reason for the construction of the rail line from Kano to Maradin, in Niger Republic was purely based on economic and not on political reasons. Amaechi, while speaking in Abuja, said Nigerians should talk more on the employment opportunities the project would generate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: