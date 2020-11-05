Abia lawmaker lauds Buhari for N1bn COVID-19 fund

A member representing Bende North State Constituency and Deputy Minority leader in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chukwu Chijioke has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for N1billion grant released to states to assist them fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is as he advised Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to ensure judicious use of the fund for the benefit of all sections of the state. Chukwu said President Buhari’s proactive responses to COVID-19 pandemic in the country had shown him as a sensitive leader who identified with the plight of the people in time of emergency. Chukwu while interacting with journalists in Umuahia, yesterday stated that through a wellthought out post-COVID-19 stimulus by the federal government as the state received N1billion.

He, therefore, appealed to Ikpeazu to ensure that the template for the utilization of the fund was followed and strictly observed. Chukwu said: “This fund is majorly meant for the revitalization and equipping of our health facilities including health centers and most importantly the training of front line medical personnel who come face to face with the risks of pandemics and all health challenges. “I also trust that the Governor will ensure that every part of the state receive equal attention in the utilization of the funds.”

