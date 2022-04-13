News

Abia lawmaker partners World Bank, FG for solar installation in communities

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

No fewer than 5,000 households in Abia State are to benefit from the on-going solar system installation initiated by the member representing Aba South in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita. The solar system installation project is in collaboration with the World Bank and the Federal Government through the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). According to Ichita, renewable energy had the potential to meet the energy needs of rural communities especially at a time when the national grid had almost collapsed. Speaking further on the initiative, he said the project would provide opportunity for “un-served and underserved” communities in his constituency so as to overcome the power challenges confronting the people through solar energy in homes and businesses to boost socioeconomic development in rural areas. Ichita: “When I discovered the opportunity, I felt I should not waste time in bringing it down to my constituents considering how important Aba is in our march to industrialisation. The intention is to provide 24-hour steady supply of power off and national grid using solar technology that is not only efficient, but also environmentally friendly.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Recruitment: We’ve resolved dispute with PSC –IGP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…to recruit 20,000 by 2022 The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba yesterday disclosed that the dispute between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Police hierarchy over who should recruit into the force has been resolved as it is set to recruit 20, 000 youths into the Police force. The Inspector General, who made […]
News

NCC advocates stakeholders’ sensitisation on digital penetration

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called on all stakeholders to create synergy in sensitizing Nigerians in order to achieve more digital penetration in the country. This call was made by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta when he spoke in Abuja during the GSM at 20 Awards and Gala celebration. EVC, […]
News Top Stories

FUEL HIKE: DEPOT OWNERS, MARKETERS RAKE IN N4.2BN EXTRA PROFIT in 3 da ys –CHECKS

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…sell old stocks at new price Following the increase in the price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol by the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMS), some fuel depots and retail marketers have raked in over N4.2 billion from profiteering in the first three days of September, selling old stocks of petrol […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica