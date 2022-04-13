Abia lawmaker partners World Bank, FG for solar installation in communities

No fewer than 5,000 households in Abia State are to benefit from the on-going solar system installation initiated by the member representing Aba South in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita. The solar system installation project is in collaboration with the World Bank and the Federal Government through the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). According to Ichita, renewable energy had the potential to meet the energy needs of rural communities especially at a time when the national grid had almost collapsed. Speaking further on the initiative, he said the project would provide opportunity for “un-served and underserved” communities in his constituency so as to overcome the power challenges confronting the people through solar energy in homes and businesses to boost socioeconomic development in rural areas. Ichita: “When I discovered the opportunity, I felt I should not waste time in bringing it down to my constituents considering how important Aba is in our march to industrialisation. The intention is to provide 24-hour steady supply of power off and national grid using solar technology that is not only efficient, but also environmentally friendly.
