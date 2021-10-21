Abia lawmaker to fix failed portions of Amuda-Ngodo Road

The member representing Umunneochi Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Okey Igwe, has come to the rescue of the people of Amuda and Ngodo community by carrying out immediate palliative work on the collapsing portions of the road.

The lawmaker in his constituency “Road Rehabilitation Scheme” is fixing the failed portions on the Amuda- Ngodo Road in keeping faith with his mandate of ensuring accessibility of critical local roads and in recognition of the importance of Amuda- Ngodo Road to all commuters in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state. While inspecting the rehabilitation work, he said: “To enhance the durability of the road, we will use a mixture of concrete and cement to rehabilitate the road.” Igwe, who said he had received numerous calls on the sorry state of the road, also noted that the project would be completed in record time, and would last in order to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

