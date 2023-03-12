News

Abia lawmaker to workers: Demand promotion, not appropriation in budget

The member representing Aba South in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Obinna Ichita has called on the workers to ignore the State governments recent command promotion because according to him it is deceptive and there is no financial budget appropriation for payment. Reacting to the recent pronouncement of promotion to the next grade level for all categories of workers in the local government service by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the lawmaker said it was in the character of the government to make failed promises. He said, “I am a member of the House of Assembly and I can tell you that there is no appropriation in the current expenditure for the promotion, neither did they send for supplementary budget to the House of Assembly to back up the envisaged promotion of workers.” He urged the workers not to succumb to the deception coming a few months to the end of the administration. According to him, the proper thing the government should have done, if it were sincere, was to clear the arrears of salaries and pensions of its workers and retirees. “This is a government that has since 2015 not paid leave allowance, not promoted anybody, not even paid salaries at the time they ought to pay, now coming barely few months to the expiration of their tenure to announce command promotion. It is nothing but deception, it’s subterfuge, it will not fly.

