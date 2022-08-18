News

Abia LG chair tasks FRSC officials over bus driver’s death

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Chairman of Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, Chief Iyke Anyatonwu, has urged the Abia State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to immediately investigate the killing of a bus driver by one of its officials and apprehend the perpetrators. New Telegraph learnt that on Tuesday, 16th August, 2022, an official of the FRSC, in Abia state, stabbed a commercial bus driver to death at Umuikaa junction, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area along the Enugu- Port Harcourt Highway. The situation was said to have created tension in the area as youths stormed the FRSC office in the area and set it ablaze, demanding justice for the slain driver.

The LGA Chairman while condemning the killing lamented that the un-lawful actions of various security agencies operating at Umuikaa junction have defeated the purpose of their deployment to the area. Anyatonwu who spoke through his Media Assistant, Enyinnaya Nwaigwe, urged the youths of the area to remain calm and avoid taking laws into their own hands and assured them that his government will ensure that those involved in the incident are brought to book.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged fraud: Court grants Okorocha permission to travel for medical check up

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday granted permission to former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha to travel to the United Kingdom for medical attention. Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo who granted the permission ordered the Registrar of the Court to release the traveling passport of the former governor to him to undertake the medical trip. The […]
News

Sanwo-Olu halts ongoing LASU VC’s appointment

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Tells outgoing VC to convene Senate meeting Following the controversies trailing the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday halted the ongoing process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice Chancellor of the university. Hence, the governor called for the immediate commencement […]
News

DSS releases Igboho’s aide, Lady K, 1 other

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the two remaining aides of the 12 associates of the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, Amudat Babatunde (female) known as Lady K and Jamiu Oyetunji from detention. The detainees’ lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, confirmed their release on yesterday. The DSS had on July 1 during a midnight […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica