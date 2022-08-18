Abia LG chair tasks FRSC officials over bus driver’s death

The Chairman of Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, Chief Iyke Anyatonwu, has urged the Abia State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to immediately investigate the killing of a bus driver by one of its officials and apprehend the perpetrators. New Telegraph learnt that on Tuesday, 16th August, 2022, an official of the FRSC, in Abia state, stabbed a commercial bus driver to death at Umuikaa junction, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area along the Enugu- Port Harcourt Highway. The situation was said to have created tension in the area as youths stormed the FRSC office in the area and set it ablaze, demanding justice for the slain driver.

The LGA Chairman while condemning the killing lamented that the un-lawful actions of various security agencies operating at Umuikaa junction have defeated the purpose of their deployment to the area. Anyatonwu who spoke through his Media Assistant, Enyinnaya Nwaigwe, urged the youths of the area to remain calm and avoid taking laws into their own hands and assured them that his government will ensure that those involved in the incident are brought to book.

