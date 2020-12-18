Metro & Crime

Abia LG election: Alleged attempt by PDP to rig foiled

Frontline candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ummuneochi Local Government election, Hon. Frank Osita Chuks has  berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in Abia State for substituting at the last minute, names of adhoc staff members of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSEIC) in a desperate move to manipulate the local government election.
Although the PDP agents tried to manipulate the democratic process, but the APC members, many of whom, are popular in their respective communities, prevented the undemocratic act of the PDP by insisting that voting materials must be escorted to various polling units by security agencies, while insisting for the original and unbiased list of ABSEIC adhoc officials.
According to the former Chairman, the local government and ward executives of the PDP were listed  as supervisors and presiding officers respectively on the ABSEIC list.
Describing the ploy to write results in favour of the PDP candidates across the state, Osita-Chuks, maintained that not until a free, fair and credible election is guaranteed, the people of Ummuneochi LGA will not participate in any election conducted by the state.
Speaking with newsmen on Friday, the political activist, stressed that the people of Ummuneochi will not fold their arms and allow political jobbers and hustlers, hijack the electoral process for selfish gains.
He said: “It is obvious that the PDP is doing everything possible to manipulate the democratic process.
“It is not that the PDP government has monopoly of election rigging but we are just watching them because our party is committed to the  tenets of democracy.
“The APC will continue to play high despite the provocation by the PDP.
“As a party, we remain committed to the doctrine of one man, one vote.
“The last minute  replacement of the list of ABSEIC staff by Abia state government is a calculated attempt to hijack the democratic process.
“Due to the resistance from voters, the election did not hold in Ummuneochi LGA as a result of this ugly development.”
Osita- Chuka, while expressing appreciation to  voters and security agencies including the police, civil defence corps and DSS officials, for their firm resistance against political manoeuvring and intimidation, called on the ABSEIC
Chairman, Prof. Agu Mkpa and other stakeholders in the state to avert political crisis by adhering strictly to democratic virtues anchored on free and fair election.
Despite efforts by the LGA Electoral Officer, Mr Ezeakolam, to resolve the  fracas caused by  short-changing of names and absence of Chairmanship summary result booklet, the election did no longer hold Friday as scheduled.

