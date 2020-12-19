Abia LG poll: ‘Attempt by PDP to rig election botched’

Frontline candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ummuneochi Local Government election, Frank Osita Chuks, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in Abia State for substituting at the last minute, names of ad-hoc staff members of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSEIC) in a desperate move to manipulate the local government election.

Although the PDP agents tried to manipulate the democratic process, the APC members, many of whom, are popular in their respective communities, prevented the undemocratic act of the PDP by insisting that voting materials must be escorted to various polling units by security agencies, while in sisting for the original and unbiased list of ABSEIC adhoc officials. According to the former chairman, the local government and ward executives of the PDP were listed as supervisors and presiding officers respectively on ABSEIC list.

Describing the ploy to write results in favour of the PDP candidates across the state, Osita-Chuks, said not until a free, fair and credible election is guaranteed, the people of Ummuneochi LGA will not participate in any election conducted by the state.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday, the political activist stressed that the people of Ummuneochi will not fold their arms and allow political jobbers and hustlers, hijack the electoral process for selfish gains.

He said: “It is obvious that the PDP is doing everything possible to manipulate the democratic process. “It is not that the PDP government has monopoly of election rigging but we are just watching them because our party is committed to the tenets of democracy. The APC will continue to play high despite the provocation by the PDP. “As a party, we remain committed to the doctrine of one man, one vote.

The last minute replacement of the list of ABSEIC staff by Abia State government is a calculated attempt to hijack the democratic process. “Due to the resistance from voters, election did not hold in Ummuneochi LGA as a result of ugly development.”

Like this: Like Loading...