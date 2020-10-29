News

Abia LG poll: Group rallies support for APC aspirant, Osita-Chuks

Ahead of the primary electionof theAllProgressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming local government election in Abia State, professionals of Ummuneochi origin in the state under the auspices of Indigenous Professionals of Ummuneochi (IPU) have described former Chairman of Ummuneochi local government area, Dr. Frank Osita-Chuks as a credible and dependable personality with passion for community service.

Highlighting the accomplishments of Osita-Chuks in the public and private sectors, Coordinator of the group, Frank Kelvin, called on the leadership of the APC in the state to rally support for the former local government chairman.

While applauding Osita- Chuks for his invaluable contributions to the development of Ummuneochi council despite not holding any public office, Kelvin called on the political class to engage in community service as a way of uplifting people and communities. Speaking in Umuahia, the Coordinator of the group extolled the virtues of Osita-Chuks, stressing that should the political activist clinche the ticket, he would no doubt come out victorious in the poll.

He said: “With the forthcoming local election in Abia state, it is important for the APC to present candidates with track records of achievements in the private and public sectors. “It is based on public opinion that we have decided to support former Chairman of Ummuneochi council and political activist, Dr. Frank Osita- Chuks in his quest to clinch the APC ticket and ultimately win the forthcoming local government election in Ummuneochi LGA of Abia State.

