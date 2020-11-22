News

Abia LG poll: Kalu warns ABSIEC

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has reiterated that this party will reject results that do not reflect the people’s will in the December 18 local government election in the state.
The Senate Chief Whip and former Abia governor said in a monitored interview that times when local government election results were written even before the actual contest were gone.
He called on the Prof. Mkpa Agu Mkpa-led Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) to avoid being used to truncate the will of the people.
Kalu called on the candidates who by their nomination assume they have been elected to have a rethink, insisting there must be a proper contest.
The lawmaker declared that his party, and Abians will authenticate documents used for the election and called on ABSIEC to take a cue from INEC in line with visions of President Muhammadu for Edo, Ondo, and other elections across the country and be fair.
According to the former governor, the principle of fairness and credibility must be observed, adding that anyone who wins should be announced the winner.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom PDP chairmanship aspirant denies involvement in cultism

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship aspirant for the Uyo Local Government Council in the forthcoming local government elections in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Johnnie Ndukeebong has said that he is not a cultist as alleged and that he is in full support of the fight against cultism, as recently launched by Governor, Mr. Udom […]
News Top Stories

World Bank to FG: End border closure to curb inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank has advised the Federal Government to consider reopening the country’s land borders as part of measures to limit inflation, a move the bank said will help boost investor confidence.   The World Bank stated this in a presentation titled, “Nigeria in the time of COVID- 19: Rising to the Challenge,” made at […]
News

222 properties, N1.63trn: How NGOs petition blew the whistle on Magu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI A petition to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami in 2017 which first raised the alarm and triggered investigations into the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has come to light.   New Telegraph can exclusively report that the petition […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: