Abia LG poll: Professionals rally support for APC aspirant, Osita-Chuks

The leading aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the December 19 local government election (Ummuneochi) in Abia state, Dr. Frank Osita- Chuks, has been described as a vibrant politician and seasoned administrator with wide popularity across Abia state.

As part of activities marking the birthday anniversary of the political activist, a cross-section of professionals of Ummuneochi origin, paid the celebrant a solidarity visit, to show support for the chairmanship aspirant. While calling on leaders, stalwarts and members of the APC to rally support for Osita- Chuks, the leader of the delegation, Maxi Ken Abraham, said the leading aspirant, is humble, kind-hearted and God-fearing. Applauding the sons and daughters of Ummuneochi Local Government Area for sustaining their support for Osita-Chuks, the delegation applauded the political activist for his leading roles in the advancement of the cause of the people.

Abraham said: “We are here to celebrate a humble, bold, courageous and easygoing personality in the person of Dr. Frank Osita-Chuks, who is the leading aspirant for the chairmanship position of Ummuneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

“This is the time for him to reap from his investments in other people. Osita-Chuks, is a strong advocate of credible leadership and democratic virtues “He is always fighting for the welfare and well-being of the people of Ummuneochi Local Government Area. Having achieved remarkable and robust feat, in all spheres of life, he is the best person to be presented by the APC for the forthcoming poll.” While congratulating the celebrator for his birthday, the group prayed to God to grant Osita-Chuks wisdom and sound health in his pursuits.

