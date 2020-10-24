Abia LG poll: Ukwa groups drum support for Wabara

Two groups, Ndoki Elites Club (NEC) and Ukwa East Professionals Mandate (UEPM) have pledged their total support for the candidacy of Chuks Wabara for the December 18, Abia State Local Government elections, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The groups in separate statements made available yesterday in Aba, described some opposing voices against Wabara’s candidacy as unnecessary, adding that he possesses the credentials and capacity needed to turn around positively the fortunes of Ukwa East Local Government Area.

The NEC in their statement signed by the Chairman, Mr. Mark Okwu and Secretary, Obum Nnamdi, condemned those accusing former Senate president Senator Adolphus Wabara of trying to force his younger brother on the council.

They challenged such resenting voices to channel their energies into marketing themselves or step down for Wabara instead of making unfounded allegations.

He said: “The zoning formula of the PDP favours Wabara hence he’s from the zone B area of the council and he is experienced and qualified having served in different capacities of leadership in the state including the deputy chairman of the council.

