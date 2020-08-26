Abia LIFE-ND makes strides in 25 communities, revives rural economy

The Abia State Project Coordinating Office of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises- Niger Delta LIFE-ND has said it has successfully concluded process of selecting potential incubatees in 25 communities across10 selected local government areas in the state for the initial stage. Project Coordinator LIFE-ND, Dr. Uchenna Onyeizu, made the disclosure in Umuahia, the ABIA State capital.

He said the next step was to link the incubatees up with the already inaugurated incubators who would in turn train them in their chosen field of agrocommodity using their own facilities. Onyeizu said the project adopted what it called the incubator/incubatee model in order to see how effective it would revive rural economy

He said: “In doing this, we have been able to identify agro entrepreneurs (enterprises) that are into agricultural production, processing and marketing across these communities that we are working on.

“We want to look at those that are already doing the business of agriculture and making money that have experiences.

“When we identify them, we now go and identify what we call incubatees, who are young persons between the ages of 18 and 35 and women headed households with children below the age of 15 years, living very close to these incubators and after some understanding with these incubators, engage incubatees that would now go train at these incubators’ farms as the case may be.”

“It is also good for us to know that, this process is as transparent as we can make it be; we are looking at young persons who are unemployed or underemployed, young persons who are enthusiastic in venturing into agro businesses within these rural communities and we’re hopeful that, having placed a very stringent criteria in terms of their selection, to avoid possible influences by either the political or community leaders or whoever could influence such processes, we will get at least, those that really deserve this project so that the project can really transform lives because it aims at reviving the rural economy.

Like this: Like Loading...