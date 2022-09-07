Metro & Crime

Abia: Local vigilance group foils kidnap attempt, rescues victims

The vigilance security outfit established to handle the growing cases of kidnap for ransom and other crimes at Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State have foiled a kidnap attempt in the area.

 

The assailants were said to have attempted to abduct passengers of a commercial transit bus along Spiritan University area in Isuochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area when a team of the Umunneochi vigilance security accosted them.

 

The vigilance group had arrived on time at the scene of the incident where they engaged the alleged Fulani bandits who disguised in army uniforms and different attires in a serious gun battle until they were able to chase them into the bush.

 

Narrating their ordeals, the passengers who sustained slight bullet injuries took turns to eulogise the efforts of the vigilance in averting what could have resulted to their abduction or possible death.

 

