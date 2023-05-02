News

Abia Midwifery School Gets Approval To Admit Two Streams Of Students 

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The leadership of Nigeria’s Nursing and Midwifery Council has granted the request by the management of Okezie School of Midwifery, Akhaba General Hospital, Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State to admit two streams of students.

The approval came on the heels of the request submitted by the management of the Abia School of Midwifery on November 30, 2022, to the Nursing and Midwifery Council, seeking their approval to admit two streams of students in the school.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council in a letter dated April 12 which was signed by Ndagi Alhassan, Director (Nursing) and Head of Department (HOD) Standard and Accreditation Department for the Secretary-General/Registrar of the council; Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar, directed that the approval for the intake of the two streams of nursing and midwifery students was with immediate effect.
Abubakar further charged the management of Okezie School of Midwifery to reciprocate the council’s gesture by continuing to promote and maintaistandardsrd in Nursing and Midwifery education in their institution.
The statement reads: “I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your lettedatedte 30th of November, 2022 on the above subject the content is noted.
“I am further directed to inform you that the Secretary-General/Registrar has gracious considered and approved your request to have double streams in your institution as requested. Please note the approval takes immediate effect.We hopepe that you will reciprocate this gesture by continuing to promote and maintain standard in Nursing and Midwifery education in your institution.”
Reacting to the development, indigenes of Abiriba community, including the state Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Commerce, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu who thanked the state government for citing the school in the area, also thanked the Nursing and Midwifery Council for giving approval for intake of students in the school which they said has opened a new vista of opportunity for millions of Abians and Nigerians seeking to study nursing and midwifery.
Information has it that this was the first time that all schools of nursing and midwifery in Abia were fully accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Arson: INEC loses 748 boxes, 240 cubicles

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Kenneth Ofoma ABUJA, ENUGU

…as hoodlums torch Enugu office   After several months of respite, hoodlums at the weekend resumed destruction of the IndependentNationalElectoral Commission (INEC) facilities in Enugu.   A total of 748 ballot boxes, 240 voting cubicles, furniture andequipmentwereburntby suspected arsonists in the IndependentNationalElectoral Commission (INEC) office in the Igboeze North Local GovernmentAreaof EnuguState  on Sunday.   […]
News

APC chides Edo govt over plan to demolish Benin Central Hospital

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for an immediate and unconditional halt to the plan by the state government to demolish Benin Central Hospital and in its place build an ultra-modern motor park. In a statement issued by its State Assistant Publicity Secretary, Victor Osheobo, yesterday in Benin, the APC […]
News

Lawan: Legislature most misunderstood arm of government

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, pointed out that the Legislature was the most misunderstood arm of government. Lawan stated this while responding to a motion brought to the floor of the Chamber by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra South), on International Day of Parliamentarism. He said that the perception and treatment of […]

Leave a Comment