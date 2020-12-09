Abia Minority Whip eulogises Buhari, Kalu over Arochukwu power station

The Minority Whip and member representing Arochukwu State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Dr. Mike Ukoha, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Chief Orji Uzor on their efforts at reviving the abandoned transmission substation at Uburu Ihechiowa in Arochukwu Local government area. Also, the lawmaker lauded Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, describing inspection of the project by the Min-ister and Kalu as a sign of better things to come.

Ukoha, who gave the commendation during the inspection of the Power Station, by the Minister of Power being led by Kalu, expressed delight that after years of abandonment, the Power Station would soon receive full attention. The Arochukwu constituency representative, specifically thanked President Buhari and Kalu for being at the forefront of the rehabilitation of the Station, noting that when completed, it would make the people of Arochukwu council area to have a sense of belonging as well as feel the impact of dividend of democracy.

