Abia Minority Whip eulogises Buhari, Kalu over Arochukwu power station

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Minority Whip and member representing Arochukwu State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, Dr. Mike Ukoha, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Chief Orji Uzor on their efforts at reviving the abandoned transmission substation at Uburu Ihechiowa in Arochukwu Local government area. Also, the lawmaker lauded Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, describing inspection of the project by the Min-ister and Kalu as a sign of better things to come.

Ukoha, who gave the commendation during the inspection of the Power Station, by the Minister of Power being led by Kalu, expressed delight that after years of abandonment, the Power Station would soon receive full attention. The Arochukwu constituency representative, specifically thanked President Buhari and Kalu for being at the forefront of the rehabilitation of the Station, noting that when completed, it would make the people of Arochukwu council area to have a sense of belonging as well as feel the impact of dividend of democracy.

Severe dust haze, fog expected, NCAA cautions pilots, others

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

FAAN inspects facilities at 23 airports   The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned pilots, airline operators and others to exercise caution as severe dust haze and fog phenomenon are expected to be prevalent in Nigerian airports.   This is contained in an advisory circular signed by NCAA Director General, Capt. Musa Nuhu. The […]
Ajayi: I’m the most qualified to govern Ondo

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, yesterday chided Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for using uncouth language on him during an interview with a national television station. Also, Ajayi said he is well qualified for the position of governor contrary to the position of Governor Akeredolu having served as a ward chairman, supervisory councillor, elected […]
Erosion: Ogbogoro community sends SOS to state, FG

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Faced with the challenges posed by coastal erosion ravagingtheir community, residents of Ogbogoro in Yenagoa LocalGovernmentof Bayelsa State havecalled on thefederal and state government, as well asrelevant agencies to come to their rescue. This is as some of the residents had been hurriedly packing out of their houses to avoid the natural disaster already encroached […]

