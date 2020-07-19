News

Abia monarch urges communities to join fight against Covid-19

The fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, should not be left to governments alone but communities should be involved in the sensitisation of the people to prevent further infection  and spread, the chairman of the Abia State traditional rulers council, Eze Joseph Ndubuisi Nwabeke, has said.

 

Speaking at a sensitisation outreach of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) at his palace in Eziama Ntigha, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State, Eze Nwabeke said there was no doubt that the coronavirus is real.

 

He observed that the reopening of markets was a big challenge in the fight which the market community and leadership should work hard to ensure compliance with the guidelines issued by the government.

 

The royal father said his community has taken measures including the use of town crier to sensitise the people on the reality of the virus, and the need to take personal responsibility. “Covid-19 is a serious health problem.

 

We have tried to sensitise the people. There is Covid -19 team in all the local government areas of the state.

 

Town criers are used to sensitise the people. I don’t think the lockdown will be the solution,” he said.

 

He urged the people to obey government directives for their safety and prevent community infection.

 

Speaking earlier, the Abia State Director of the NOA, Dr Ngozi Okechukwu, who led the team, said they were in the palace to acquaint the royal father with facts about the coronavirus and through him to his colleagues in the traditional rulers council so that the protocols for its containment would be embraced and spread faster.

