Abia monarch urges South East youths to join police

Against the backdrop of the alarm raised by the Nigeria Police Service Commission (PSC) that the South-East geo-political zone of the federation has the least applications in the recently advertised recruitment by the police, youths from the geo-political zone have been called to enlist in the Nigeria Police.

The called was made by the 3rd Deputy Chairman of Abia State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Eze Godfrey Onwuka, Eze Onwuka of Umutowe Autonomous Community, Olokoro Clan in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State, while addressing journalists in his Palace of Justice. The monarch, harped on the need for the South- East youths to enlist in the police to fill the zone’s quota, added that; “filling our quota like other zones is important for our future generations.”

The royal father, however, lamented that the statistics about South-East youths’ poor interest in police recruitment was not good enough, saying there was the urgent need for qualified youths in the region to come out en masse to be part of this. Eze Onwuka, who called on the youths to have a rethink on their perceived decision to shun the recruitment exercise, noted that some of the reasons being advanced in the region might not be genuine enough for youths not to apply. The monarch, therefore, warned that it is very dangerous for South-East to leave that vacuum as it is, insisting that police enlistment had become important since the present security challenge in the country could only be solved through effective policing.

 

