Abia: Monarchs demand end to military harassment, intimidation

The Council of Ohafia Monarchs, the leadership of Ohafia Improvement Union (OIU) and Ohafia leaders of thoughts are demanding for restoration of peace in Ohafia Ancient Kingdom of Abia State. This was as the monarchs called on soldiers at the 14 Brigade, Army Headquarters, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks in Ohafia to stop harassing and intimidating the law abiding residents and youths in the kingdom.

They made the call on Monday at the end of an emergency security meeting, held at the Ohafia-Udumze Palace to address the alleged siege, laid on the kingdom by the army following the recent gun battle with some unknown gunmen in the area The communique issued at the end of the meeting was signed by HRM Prof. Emmanuel Imaga, the Udumeze Ohafia (Ezieogo Elu); HRM Kalu Onugu (Ezieogo Asaga); HRM Odo Okereke (Ezieogo Akanu); HRM Awa Nwankwo (Ezieogo Amaekgovernorship pu) and HRM Ugbu Mmecha (Ezieogo Amangwu) for the entire kingdom. The monarchs, who advised the Commander-incharge of 14 Brigade, Ohafia to device means of arresting those suspected to have gone against the law of the land rather than stigmatising all youthsandresidentsof Ohafia, said that their response had become necessary as they have viewed with utmost concern the insecurity situation in Ohafia, resulting in series of harassment and intimidation of law abiding residents by security agencies.

