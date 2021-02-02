Abia moves to tackle cultism in schools

Abia: Rising cultism war in schools grips govt

Anxiety over rising cases of cultism and cult-related activities in primary and secondary schools in Abia State has gripped the government. But, stakeholders, for one-day last week, assembled at a Stakeholders’ Education Summit to tackle the menace. IGBEAKU ORJI writes

 Governor: Parents to monitor children’s activities, upbringing

 Stakeholders seek stiffer sanctions for erring children

It was time last week for key stakeholders in Abia State education project, gripped with fear over surge of cultism in the states’ primary and secondary schools, to beam a searchlight on how to reposition the state’s education sector, make it more result-oriented, and tackle the worrisome situation.

The rising cases of cultism and cult-related activities in the primary and secondary school system across the state in recent times have become a source of worry and concern for the state government, school managers and teachers, as well as parents, who insisted that the menace, as a matter of urgency, must be checked.

The event was the one-day Education Stakeholders’ Summit, organised by the Abia State Ministry of Education, where stakeholders, including top government functionaries, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, school administrators/ managers, parents and teachers, among others, assembled to address this menace.

The enlarged education summit was necessitated by the intractable spate of cultism and infiltration of the state primary and post-primary school system by cult activities in recent times, which have continued to generate concerns for stakeholders and the state government.

The main theme of the summit was: The theme is, “To address some educational issues and the menace of cult activities in Abia State primary and secondary schools.”

Against the backdrop of the urgent need to find lasting solutions to the menace, the Abia State Ministry of Education at the one-day education stakeholders’ summit assembled major players to address some of the educational issues and the threat of cult activities in the primary and secondary schools.

The summit, it was learnt, was said to have provoked by call for concerted efforts on the part of all and sundry to join hands to address the demand for qualitative education that will develop the right and relevant knowledge and creativity, innovations and enterprise, civic and democratic values, skills and abilities, as well as the awareness needed for normal and professional life for the Abia child.

Setting the tone of the summit, which took place at the Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia, the state capital, the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, while addressing the participants, described the summit as apt and timely, especially as it was coming at a time when “our society is becoming a violent one given the spate of killings, armed robbery, kidnappings, herdsmen and Boko Haram attacks, as well as banditry and rape that are on the steady increase.”

He, however, warned that any per- son or groups encouraging such unwholesome behaviour in the schools and society should desist from doing so for a better tomorrow for the children.

To tackle the menace headlong, the governor, therefore, sought the support and called on parents, caregivers, churches, traditional rulers, and especially the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other security agencies to invigorate effort in helping the state in the fight against hard drugs’ peddling and consumption.

This was as Governor Ikpeazu pointed out that most heinous crimes in the society and schools were being perpetrated under the influence of drugs and other illicit substances being consumed by the children. He expressed confidence that the summit would come out with a meaningful and applicable resolution that would bring the menace to an end, or at least reduce cultism in schools and society.

Ikpeazu reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to maintain the state’s “leading position in West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and other external examinations in the country and beyond through the introduction and implementation of robust policies that encourages and uplift the standard of education and moral upbringing of our children.”

Thus, the governor, who hinted that the delivery of quality education plays a critical role in the development of any state or nation, lamented the infiltration of the state primary and secondary school sub-sector with cultism, which he described as a hydraheaded monster confronting the development of education in the state.

The governor further stressed the need for a close monitoring of the moral upbringing of children at home and in the schools in order to avoid a state of anarchy in the school system and state in future. In his keynote address, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Kanaelechi Nwangwa lauded the Governor Ikpeazuled administration for giving education top priority and pride of place in his administration’s scheme of development through value oriented policies that have changed the narrative of education delivery in the state.

However, he said parents and the society should be blamed for the rising cases of cultism in primary and secondary schools in the state, who he expressed dismay “have consistently neglected the National Policy on Education by putting much pressure on the children and in placing them in classes that are above their age and reasoning capacity, with the impression that the end justifies the means, as well as engaging in other attitude that would not augur well for the development of the child.”

On his part, Dr. Kate Ndubuka, who chaired the summit, however, pointed out that the issue of cultism in primary and secondary schools should be a thing of concern to every right thinking person in the state as it portends great danger to the present and future generations.

While calling on all and sundry to be alive and responsible to the duty of bringing up their children morally upright and disciplined, she further urged participants at the education summit to be “committed and dedicated to the summit in order to not to only give back to the children and society, but also to provide the necessary environment for the children to harness their potential.”

Meanwhile, the stakeholders and participants expressed disaffection over the infiltration of cultism in the primary and secondary schools, saying urgent attention should be paid by the government and parents to address the challenges.

As part of the way out of vices in the school system, stakeholders at the summit, including religious and community leaders, traditional rulers, members of academia, the Parent Teachers Association (PTA), and representatives of the various security agencies, advocated more attention to be given to the development of the children at school and home, and devotion of more time on the part of parents to ensure healthy parent-children relationship, as well as institution of stiffer punishment and discipline in school and at home.

In his remarks, the Deputy Chairman III of Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Godfrey Onwuka, drew the attention of stakeholders to the increased rate of hard drugs abuse and ingestion/ consumption, among primary and secondary school pupils and students, which according to him, was responsible for the high level of cultism in schools.

He, therefore, advocated for a law to be enacted by the state government without further delay, which would stipulate stiffer penalties and sanctions for the deviants of the crimes in order to serve as deterrence to others.

