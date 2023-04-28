Abia: Native Doctor On The Run After Inflicting Machete Injuries On 2 Children

A native doctor identified as Emea Ibe in Ania, Akanu, Ohafia LGA of Abia State is currently on the run after Inflicting terrible injuries on two children in the community.
Emea was accused by the community of inflicting machete wounds on Ota Awa, 10, and his step-sister, Kosisochukwu, on the allegation that they were responsible for the death of his sheep.
A source privy to the development told newsmen that the native doctor has fled to a destination not known to anyone after committing the evil act.
Ezieogo Mba Okereke, the traditional ruler of Akan, said he had directed other native doctors in the community to fish out their fugitive colleague for prosecution.
The monarch who condemned the action of the native doctor, promised that the matter would not be swept under the carpets as he is prepared to protect the rights of abused children.
Similarly, youths of Ania Akanu have vowed to nab the fleeing native doctor and bring him to justice for bringing the name of the community into disrepute.
Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Abia State Police Command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, told newsmen the command was not yet aware of the incident.