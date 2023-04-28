Metro & Crime

Abia: Native Doctor On The Run After Inflicting Machete Injuries On 2 Children

A native doctor identified as Emea Ibe in Ania, Akanu, Ohafia LGA of Abia State is currently on the run after Inflicting terrible injuries on two children in the community.

Emea was accused by the community of inflicting machete wounds on  Ota Awa, 10, and his step-sister, Kosisochukwu, on the allegation that they were responsible for the death of his sheep.

A source privy to the development told newsmen that the native doctor has fled to a destination not known to anyone after committing the evil act.

New Telegraph reports that the native doctor claims Awa beats his sheep to death, a declaration rebutted by the boy’s family.
Ibe reportedly tied and dragged the boy to his shrine, where he dealt him the machete below in an attempt to ‘squeeze’ the truth out of his mouth without giving the boy any chance of explaining his side of the story.
He further explains that when Kosisochukwu who is the sister of the boy pleaded with the native doctor to release her brother, Ibe also held and beats her with the same machete, proclaiming that nothing would happen if at all he killed the both of them.
It was reported that the victim’s father is a stroke patient and the mother is a know asthmatic patient were helpless and due to their illness, they could not rescue their kids from the native doctor.

Ezieogo Mba Okereke, the traditional ruler of Akan, said he had directed other native doctors in the community to fish out their fugitive colleague for prosecution.

The monarch who condemned the action of the native doctor, promised that the matter would not be swept under the carpets as he is prepared to protect the rights of abused children.

Similarly, youths of Ania Akanu have vowed to nab the fleeing native doctor and bring him to justice for bringing the name of the community into disrepute.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Abia State Police Command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, told newsmen the command was not yet aware of the incident.

Mariam Adebukola

