Abia North 2023: Group carpets Ohuabunwa over comments on Kalu

socio-political group, Abia North Peace Foundation (ANPF) has taken a swipe at the PDP’s candidate for Abia North Senatorial District, Mao Ohuabunwa, for insinuating that a former governor of Abia State and Senate’s Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, is to blame for rising insecurity in the area.

Ohuabunwa had in a stakeholders meeting and consultations at Umunneochi alleged that the insecurity in the senatorial district was a failure on the part of his successor. However, while condemning the insinuation, ANPF challenged Ohuabunwa to show the people of the district what he achieved in twelve years he spent at the National Assembly. National Coordinator of the group, Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu, in a statement obtained by New Telegraph, urged Ohuabunwa to be courageousenoughtotellAbians that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is the Chief Security Officer of the State and has failed in his responsibility. The statement reads: “So Ohuabunwa wants to win the election with dirty propaganda? It won’t work. Ohuabunwa should be bold enough to tell Abians that his friend, Okezie Ikpeazu is the Chief Security Officer of Abia State. He should also urge the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the PDP, Okey Igwe, who is also the House of Assembly member representing Umunneochi to speak up for his people.”

 

