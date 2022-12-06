News

Abia-North: Abia communities excited over quality of work on Kalu’s projects

The people of Atani Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area, Eluama in Isuikwuato and Lekwesi in Umunneochi Local Government Area have expressed satisfaction with the quality and speed of work on the road projects attracted by the Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Senator Orji Kalu, currently on going in their communities.

Our correspondent reports that work has escalated on the Lekwesi, Atani, Eluama and 15 other roads in the district as Kalu intensified his rural development drive.

The 600-meter Lekwesi- Umuchieze-Amaoji road in Umunneochi Local Government Area has just been completed and delivered with drainage and Asphalt. Indigenes of the community described the project as the best dividend of democracy they have ever  received in history.

An elated resident who pleaded anonymity said after personal inspection and admiration of the road said the community was joyful over the project. The Lekwesi resident said Kalu who is also the Senate Chief Whip, has been impactful to their community throughout his tenure at the Senate.

He commended the quality of the road, saying: “The road which is now completed is in healthy condition, the community are extremely happy about the road constructed by this amiable Senator and they owe him all he needs to return him to the Senate come 2023.

You can see that the road is as good as you can think of it. All thanks to our Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu.”

 

