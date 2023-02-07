Abia North: APGA candidate endorses Kalu

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Umunneochi House of Assembly election Ebere Nwankwo aka Ebere Umunneochi has endorsed the re-election bid of Abia North’s representative in the Senate Dr Orji Uzor Kalu. Nwankwo declared his support for the former Abia State governor at the Obinolu Ward in the Isuochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area during the Senator’s campaign visit to the area. According to him, Kalu’s outstanding performance within three years is the best in the history of the state.

The APGA candidate declared that he was proud of identifying with Kalu despite belonging to different parties, noting that as a progressive youth, he is proud of the legislator’s achievements, especially in Umunneochi LGA. He highlighted Kalu’s achievements, which included the construction of rural roads, installation of streetlights, drilling of boreholes, renovation of schools and health centres, youth and women empowerment, among others. Nwankwo said: “This is not about party, but as a progressive youth, it is good we say the truth because you have performed beyond expectations.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...