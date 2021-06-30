Abia North: Appraising Kalu’s two years in the Senate

Igbeaku Orji reports on the achievements of the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State and Chief Whip of the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in his first two years in the upper legislative chamber

The 9th Senate, in which the Abia North Senator, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, is the Chief Whip, was inaugurated in June 2019. June 2021 therefore marks the second anniversary of Kalu’s inimitable service to the people of Abia North. It has been two years of unprecedented and great harvest of projects and empowerment for the five local government areas of Abia North. In fact, people outside Abia North call in every week to the weekly radio programme, ‘Orji Uzor Kalu Speaks,’ to appeal for his intervention in the socio-economic development of their areas. Also, the anchor of the programme and media adviser to the senator, Comrade Maduka Okoro, is daily inundated with calls for personal financial assistance and intervention in infrastructural deficiency in the community made to the senator.

They see that Senator Kalu’s infrastructural transformation of Abia North is no fluke, but unfortunately cannot exceed his legislative boundary. An accurate reading of the mindset of Senator Kalu, Senate Chief Whip and senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, is that of someone who knows what the people need and in a hurry to fix the economic and social life of the people, which sums up the whole essence of legislative representation; someone who wants political office as a channel to reach the greatest number of people with the greatest good. From the onset, Senator Kalu did not mince words as to his mission in the Red Chamber.

Having been out of political power for over a decade, after serving as governor of Abia State, he realised how limited, even with good intentions, one can be touching lives without political power. So, his was a case of altruistic intention rather than for personal enrichment. The score card is incontestably exceptional. Many of the beneficiaries of his empowerment testified that until now they never knew there had been senators for Abia North since 1999 because for the first time, they are feeling the impact of governance both as individuals and as communities.

In Arochukwu Local Government Area, Senator Kalu attracted the construction of the 2km Akama road with drainage and asphalt in Arochukwu town and the completed Atani Ihechiowa road. Schools renovated in the local government include Ndi Agwu Abam Primary School, Aro Town Primary School, Agbagwu and Ozu Abam primary school. In Bende LGA, Kalu attracted the construction of 1.5km road with asphalt and drainage at Amaeke Item road, the construction of 2km road with drainage and asphalt at Amokwe Item -Uzo Rubber-Ohafia main road, erosion control at Ochiagha Boulevard in Igbere, erosion control at Umusi/Onuibina also in Igbere and the construction of 2km Itumbuzo road with drainage and asphalt.

Before now the people of Itumbuzo have been without motorable roads for the better part of four decades. The only road they had was constructed in the 1980s by late Sam Mbakwe, then governor of old Imo State. Today, Kalu has rewritten the forlorn narrative. In the area of school infrastructure, the Abia North Senator had renovated the Okoko Item Central School, Ezigbere Community School, Okafia Igbere and Ozuitem Central School, all in Bende council area. The schools are presently being furnished with writing desks. Ezigbere Community School and Okoko Item Central School have each taken delivery of 80 three-seater desks. Also drilling and provision of water boreholes at Igbere secondary school, Umuobasi, Ezeukwu and Okagwe Item.

In Isuikwuato Local Government Area, Kalu attracted the construction of 2km road with drainage and asphalt at Amaiyi Amaibo road (Chief Obi Chima palace). He also rehabilitated the Otampka Community School and the Ahaba Imenyi Community School, Akara Junction.

In Ohafia Local Government Area, Senator Kalu undertook the rehabilitation of 1.5km road at Asaga-Okon Ohafia road, construction of 2km road with drainage and asphalt at Isiugwu Ohafia and construction of 2km road with drainage and asphalt at Abia-Akanukwu Ohafia. The people of Abia Ohafia have never seen asphalt road. The situation is further complicated by the rugged terrain of the road which is a travellers’ nightmare. No government, with all the resources at their disposal, has attempted any effort at rehabilitating the road.

Yet, ironically politicians would go through the tortuous journey to make promises in exchange for votes. But Kalu has broken that age long jinx. Also Kpoke Primary School, Ohafia and Ugwuafia Primary School, Akanu Ohafia benefited from the educational infrastructure renovation programme of Orji Uzor Kalu. He also attracted the drilling and provision of water boreholes at Amurie and Agbaja Nkporo in Ohafia Local Government Area.

In Umunneochi Local Government Area, Senator Kalu attracted the construction of 2km road with drainage and asphalt at Aroikpa road, renovation of Eziama Community School, Nneato and Umuelem Central Schools, Isuochi. Also Nneato and Umuelem communities benefited from the senators water boreholes programme.

This is indeed a record even serving governors would be envious of. Little wonder there is always spontaneous outburst of praise and dance wherever Kalu goes. Unlike other politicians who have to hire crowd to attend their programmes, the people always troop out in appreciation of what Kalu has done or still doing for them. During the inspection of the Isiugwu Ohafia road, the people including women and children came out with brooms, the symbol of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kalu’s party, to sing and dance in appreciation. In his empowerment programmes he gave out N20,000 to 2,600 petty traders amounting to N52 million. He also gave out motorcycles, generators and sewing machines to beneficiaries from Umunneochi and Isuikwuato local government areas. The Chief Whip had also influenced employment of his constituents.

The list runs thus: Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (three); Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (10); Federal College of Education, Ehamufu (eight); Energy Commission (one); National Directorate of Employment (one) and Central Bank of Nigeria (five). Other empowerment programmes by the senator include Covid-19 relief package of N200,000 (38 people); N1 million Youth Empowerment loan (121) and N750,000 loan to 150 individuals. Kalu, who was Abia governor from 1999 to 2007, said during his tour of some of the constituency projects in April that they were captured in the 2020 budgets.

His words: “This is the essence of good governance and dividends of democracy to the people of my constituency. My concern is their wellbeing; to bring development to them through the provision of social amenities and physical infrastructure. “Some of the communities are just witnessing tarred roads for the first time since they came into existence. Communities like Ngbaja Ndiagbo and Amurie Nkporo, where I brought roads and motorised water boreholes, depended on streams and never had tarred roads before now. “You can see how happy the people are because they never felt the impact of good governance and effective representation until I came on board.

“All the schools I built before leaving office in 2007 as governor has become dilapidated because of the lack of maintenance. The schools are currently undergoing renovation, courtesy of the Federal Government’s 2020 Zonal Intervention Project.” According to him, more constituency projects, which were captured in the 2021 budget, are underway. To post such intimidating scorecard in just two years confirms Senator Kalu’s assertion that he is action minded and not a noise making senator.

