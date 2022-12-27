Abia North: Businessman, group back Orji Kalu’s re-election bid

The Chief Executive Officer of Embassy Wine World, Emeka Bassey Ekpe, has declared his support for the re-election of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. The Ohafia-born businessman also promised to mobilise voters for Kalu, who represents Abia North in the Senate. He stated this in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia over the weekend. According to Ekpe, Kalu’s performance in the Senate is unprecedented in the state’s history. He lauded the former Abia State governor for attracting quality projects to his constituency, urging the people of the zone to unite and re-elect overwhelmingly. Ekpe said: “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has performed wonderfully well as a Senator. His performance is not in doubt; even Mao Ohuabunwa, his opponent, would vote for him. No one is contesting against him because the people have seen his performance. “We have had Senators before in our zone but none of them achieved half of what Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has done so far. This is an opportunity to announce my support for re-election.” Similarly, a political group in Abia State, Concerned Abians Development Initiative (CADI), endorsed the Chief Whip of the Senate as its consensus candidate for the 2023 Abia North senatorial election. In a statement, the leader of the group, Dr. Lawrence Ubani, stated that the entire stakeholders, various youth groups, traditional rulers and community leaders in the state were well pleased with the choice of Kalu as the consensus candidate for Abia North. Ubani said: “The group, therefore, calls on other candidates in the Abia North Senatorial race to accept the choice of Kalu for the interest of peace and development of the state and withdraw their aspirations to honour the decision of the leaders of the state. “The group equally commends Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for redefining the business of law-making by attracting dividends of democracy to Abia North Senatorial District and Abia State in general. What you’re doing in Abia North is unprecedented in the history of Abia State. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has attracted development across the three senatorial districts. If others achieved half of what you’re doing today, Abia North and indeed Abia State would be first in the road network in Nigeria.” The medical doctor further called on other candidates in the race to accept the choice of Kalu in the interest of peace, unity and progress of the state. He, however, maintained that what Kalu needed is the cooperation of political stakeholders to bring more development to the senatorial district and Abia State in general.

