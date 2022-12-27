News Top Stories

Abia North: Businessman, group back Orji Kalu’s re-election bid

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer of Embassy Wine World, Emeka Bassey Ekpe, has declared his support for the re-election of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. The Ohafia-born businessman also promised to mobilise voters for Kalu, who represents Abia North in the Senate. He stated this in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia over the weekend. According to Ekpe, Kalu’s performance in the Senate is unprecedented in the state’s history. He lauded the former Abia State governor for attracting quality projects to his constituency, urging the people of the zone to unite and re-elect overwhelmingly. Ekpe said: “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has performed wonderfully well as a Senator. His performance is not in doubt; even Mao Ohuabunwa, his opponent, would vote for him. No one is contesting against him because the people have seen his performance. “We have had Senators before in our zone but none of them achieved half of what Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has done so far. This is an opportunity to announce my support for re-election.” Similarly, a political group in Abia State, Concerned Abians Development Initiative (CADI), endorsed the Chief Whip of the Senate as its consensus candidate for the 2023 Abia North senatorial election. In a statement, the leader of the group, Dr. Lawrence Ubani, stated that the entire stakeholders, various youth groups, traditional rulers and community leaders in the state were well pleased with the choice of Kalu as the consensus candidate for Abia North. Ubani said: “The group, therefore, calls on other candidates in the Abia North Senatorial race to accept the choice of Kalu for the interest of peace and development of the state and withdraw their aspirations to honour the decision of the leaders of the state. “The group equally commends Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for redefining the business of law-making by attracting dividends of democracy to Abia North Senatorial District and Abia State in general. What you’re doing in Abia North is unprecedented in the history of Abia State. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has attracted development across the three senatorial districts. If others achieved half of what you’re doing today, Abia North and indeed Abia State would be first in the road network in Nigeria.” The medical doctor further called on other candidates in the race to accept the choice of Kalu in the interest of peace, unity and progress of the state. He, however, maintained that what Kalu needed is the cooperation of political stakeholders to bring more development to the senatorial district and Abia State in general.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Eastern Palm varsity: Magt suspends academic session, vacates students

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Following the ownership tussle between the Imo State Government and Rochas Foundation, owned by Senator Rochas Okorocha, the management of the Eastern Palm University has ordered the suspension of the current academic session in the university. This is also as the university management, which bemoaned the frequent acts of harassment and intimidation by agents of […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: NAFDAC approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Nigeria. The Director-General of NAFDAC, Dr. Mojisola Adeyeye made the announcement during a live briefing on Thursday. She noted that the vaccine can be stored at 2 to 8-degree centigrade. The vaccine […]
News

Davis Exotic Homes announces partnership with Mykmary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Davis Exotic Homes, a building, construction and architectural firm located in Lagos, has announced a partnership with Mykmary Fashion House, organisers of the Mykmary Fashion Show and Award 2021. The partnership is bringing to the fore the vision of Davis Exotic Homes as an organisation that has it in mind to add value and give […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica