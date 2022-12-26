Politics

Abia North: Businessman, group back Orji Kalu’s re-election bid

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

An international businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Embassy Wine World, Emeka Bassey Ekpe, has declared his support for the re-election of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The Ohafia-born businessman also promised to mobilised voters for Kalu, who is the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District.

He stated this in a chat with newsmen in Umuahia over the weekend.

According to Ekpe, Kalu’s performance in the Senate is unprecedented in the history of the state. He lauded Kalu for attracting quality projects to Abia North Senatorial District, urging the people of the zone to unite and re-elect overwhelmingly.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has performed wonderfully well as a Senator. His performance is not in doubt; even Mao Ohuabunwa his opponent would vote for him. No one is contesting against him because the people have seen his performance.

“We have had Senators before in our zone but none of them achieved half of what Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has done so far. This is an opportunity to announce my support for re-election,” he said.

Similarly, a political group in Abia State, Concerned Abians Development Initiative (CADI), has endorsed the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as its consensus candidate for the 2023 Abia North Senatorial election.

The Leader of the group, Dr. Lawrence Ubani, in a statement issued on behalf of the group members in Umuahia, stated that the entire stakeholders, various youth groups, traditional rulers and community leaders in the state were well pleased with the choice of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the consensus candidate for Abia North Senatorial District election.

According to Ubani: “The group, therefore, calls on other candidates in the Abia North Senatorial race to accept the choice of Kalu for the interest of peace and development of the state and withdraw their aspirations to honour the decision of the leaders of the state.

“The group equally commends Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for redefining the business of law making by attracting dividends of democracy to Abia North Senatorial District and Abia State in general. What you’re doing in Abia North is unprecedented in the history of Abia State. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has attracted development across the three senatorial districts. If others achieved half of what you’re doing today, Abia North and indeed Abia State would be first in road network in Nigeria.”

Ubani, who is a renowned medical doctor, further called on other candidates in the race to accept the choice of Kalu in the interest of peace, unity and progress of the state.

He, however, maintained that what Kalu needed is the corporation of political stakeholders to bring more development to the Senatorial District and Abia State in general.

“This is the time to shun bitterness and unite for the overall development of the state. We have seen that the political atmosphere is filled with bitterness, acrimony and jealousy. We must set them aside, unite and support a performing lawmaker like Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to bring more development to our state. Those contesting against should immediately step down for down. The right thing to do is to commend Senator Kalu for what he is doing and even beg him to run in 2023. We are using this opportunity to tell his opponents to all down step and join hand with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to bring more development to our state,” the statement said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Ojugbele pledges people – oriented services for Ota constituency

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ota State Constituency in the forthcoming 2023 polls,  Seyi Ojugbele, has taken  a swipe at the state of development in the  constituency, even as he pledged that if elected into the Ogun State House of Assembly, he would give the people the best representation that would enhance the rate […]
Politics

Ondo 2020: Victory is certain for APC, says ex-guber aspirant

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Olusegun Agbalajobi is beating his chest for the electoral success of the APC in the Ondo State Governorship election coming up on Saturday, October 10. Agbalajobi expessed optimism that the reelection of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu cannot be hindered but […]
Business Interview Politics

‘Tourism will transform lives in Osun communities’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Osun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Adebisi Obawale, speaks on Osun State’s tourism vision and masterplan, huge potential, and a public-private partnership (PPP) with Sterling Bank that will transform hundreds of thousands of lives across communities in the state. Excerpts…   Osun, perceived to be an agrarian economy, is in the news […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica