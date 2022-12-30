News

Abia North communities to build N500m mall in Aba

Stakeholders within communities in the five Local Council Areas that make up Abia North Senatorial Zone of Abia State have revealed that they are engaging in the construction of a N500 million cultural centre and business mall in Aba, Abia South Senatorial Zone.

The centre is aimed at providing a central meeting point and cultural centre, with shops for trading and use as offices for interested local and international business groups and individuals. The five Local Government Areas of Abia North which include Arochukwu, Bende, Isuikwuato, Ohafia and Umunneochi, who are known as “Ndi Ogboo” (Ogboo People) by other Igbo clans recently held a cultural festival to showcase the rich cultures of the people, as well as raise the needed N500 million to build the mall. Speaking to journalists at a briefing in Aba, the Chairman of the planning committee, Chief Uchenna Obigwe, said the cultural festival celebration, was informed by the prevalent erosion of the people’s cultural values, and other agents of socialisation.

 

