Abia North: Constituents applaud Kalu’s performance, tell opponents to withdraw

People of Abia North Senatorial district have lauded what they termed the exceptional performance of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in less than four years at the National Assembly, urging his opponents to withdraw from the senatorial race. “It’s no use contesting against Senator Orji Kalu, a man who has given us a sense of belonging, the most effective representation ever known in the senatorial district,” Abia North constituents said when the Senator’s campaign train moored at Isuikwuato Local Government Area, where he flagged off his senatorial campaign. The wards visited by Senator Kalu include: Ogudu- asa ward 5, Acha/Amachara ward 16, Ezere ward 2, Ovim ward 15, Imenyi ward 1, Imenyi ward 2 and 14, where the people maintained that those contesting against him were wasting their time. Madam Mary Otiegbe, a woman leader from Amaibo, Ogudu-asa ward 5, said the people of the area would give Senator Kalu their maximum support for constructing the road in their community.

“If they come with their money, we shall collect it and vote against them. Those contesting against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu are wasting their time because we won’t vote for them. What have they done for our people to warrant our votes? “Orji Uzor Kalu constructed the road in this community, gave us electricity, renovated our schools, distributed education materials, and empowered our women and youths.

“We don’t know any candidate outside Orji Uzor Kalu,” she said. At Acha/Amachara ward, the former Chairman of Isuikwuato Local Government Area, Hon. Chris Ajah, described Sen-ator Kalu as a friend to Acha people, pledging the support and loyalty of the community to the former Abia State Governor. He specifically commended Kalu for the ongoing road project in the community and for sponsoring their children to study Medicine and Surgery in South America. At Imenyi Ward 1, a community leader, Chief Nwakanma Ike, dismissed Kalu’s opponents, describing them as failed and weak politicians with nothing to offer the people.

“Your Excellency, you’ve never lost Imenyi ward 1 from inception, even when elections were rigged. “This time around, it is going to be an overwhelming victory for you. This election is OUK versus OUK.” Addressing the people, the Abia State ex-governor unveiled his next agenda which he said would be focused on reviving the Agricultural sector of the Senatorial district in addition to other infrastructural projects. He urged the people to vote for him and other APC candidates in order to consolidate the achievements.

