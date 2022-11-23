News

Abia North farmers write Kalu, plead for implements to support farming 

Farmers in Abia North senatorial district have pleaded with the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial zone, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu to support farmers with farming tools such as wheelbarrow, shovels and cutlasses for increased food production in the zone. 

The farmers in a letter sighted by our correspondent and addressed to the Senate Chief whip was co-signed by the Chairman of the Abia North Farmers Association, Mr Mike Ndukwo and Secretary of the association, Mrs Ifeoma Akuma 

The letter partly reads: “On behalf of the farmers, we appeal to Your Excellency to support our subsistence farming and boost food production in Abia North senatorial district.

 “You are doing your best through your interventions in fertilizer distribution and loans to our members but we urge you to increase your investment in the agricultural sector in Abia North senatorial district.”

The farmers said governments should encourage farmers not to lose focus or interest in farming to sustain food production in the country.

“You have built many roads and have touched several areas in Abia North but we need to be supported with more farming inputs, finance, among others,” they said, while decrying the challenges faced by farmers, noting that this has affected the food supply.

“Most farmers have invested heavily without realising a profit, and they find it difficult to reinvest due to financial constraints. We have to practicalise the cliché of ‘no farmer, no nation’, which translates to no food.”

“The old farming methods are still being applied in several areas, and this greatly discourages the youths. Governments should support farmers with more equipment including wheelbarrows, shovels and knives to make the venture attractive and less stressful. 

 “They should ensure that farmers access farm inputs, fertilisers, agro chemicals, seedlings, among others, to enhance food production.”

 

