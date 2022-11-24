News

Abia North farmers write Kalu, plead for wheelbarrows, shovels, others for farming

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Farmers in Abia North senatorial district have pleaded with the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial zone, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, to support farmers with farming tools such as wheelbarrow, shovels, cutlasses for increased food production in the zone. The farmers in a letter sighted by our correspondent and addressed to the Senate Chief whip was co signed by the Chairman of Abia North Farmers Association, Mr Mike Ndukwo and Secretary of the association, Mrs Ifeoma Akuma. The letter partly reads: “On behalf of the farmers, we appeal to Your Excellency to support our subsistence farming and boost food production in Abia North senatorial district.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

No resolution in sight as PDP crisis deepens

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

…says there must be order There appears to be no end in sight with regards to the ongoing crisis within the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the two feuding camps have remained adamant on the fate of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu. This is coming as just some leaders […]
News Opinion Top Stories

World Bank raises Nigeria’s 2022 growth forecast to 2.5%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Q4’21: LCCI predicts positive GDP outlook at 3.5%   Citing improved prospects for oil prices, the World Bank has raised Nigeria’s 2022 growth forecast by 0.4 per cent to 2.5 per cent from the 2.1 per cent it projected for the country in June last year.   The Bank, which stated this in its latest […]
News

CRSG Bridge Gap Between Science and Religion, Vaccinated Over 150 Religious Leaders in Ogoja Catholic Diocese

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With controversies surrounding the constitution, Distribution, administration and it’s modalities in reaching out to targeted population, the Cross River State Government have reached out to over 150 Religious leaders under the Ogoja Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church in a means towards minimizing Covid-19 related deaths. Leading a team of health practitioners and Experts to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica