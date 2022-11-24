Abia North farmers write Kalu, plead for wheelbarrows, shovels, others for farming

Farmers in Abia North senatorial district have pleaded with the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial zone, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, to support farmers with farming tools such as wheelbarrow, shovels, cutlasses for increased food production in the zone. The farmers in a letter sighted by our correspondent and addressed to the Senate Chief whip was co signed by the Chairman of Abia North Farmers Association, Mr Mike Ndukwo and Secretary of the association, Mrs Ifeoma Akuma. The letter partly reads: “On behalf of the farmers, we appeal to Your Excellency to support our subsistence farming and boost food production in Abia North senatorial district.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...