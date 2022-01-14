Abia North: Group berates ex-SSG of Abia State, Eme Okoro

Stakeholders of Abia North Senatorial district under the auspices of “Greater Minds For Future” have described the current Senator representing Abia North Senatorial zone, Dr. Orji Kalu as a committed progressive with passion for growth and development of Abia North senatorial district and Abia State in general.

The stakeholders, in a statement, stressed that the former governor has attracted numerous developmental projects including over 50 road projects across the five local government areas of the zone, adding that his outstanding performance has exposed the failure of his predecessor, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa.

According to the group, the era of distributing frying pans and spoons, which were the major achievements of Ohuabunwa, was over in the zone.

The stakeholders condemned the statement credited to “Follow Better Organisation” communicated by its spokesperson Dr. Eme Okoro, that Abia North has no voice in the Senate since Kalu’s assumption of office.

In their reaction, the stakeholders under the aegis of “Greater Minds For Future” urged Kalu not to be distracted with the cheap and calculated attempt to rubbish his good works, stressing that Okoro is hungry for money and power.

They said: “We shall not join issues with people seeking attention by all means.

“Okoro and others are enemies of progress and as such we don’t take them serious.

“Kalu has done us proud and we shall continue to wish him well.

“Ohuabunwa couldn’t fix the road leading to his community. He set us backward by 60 years.

“Kalu has touched lives across board.

“Our communities are enjoying social amenities attracted by the current senator.

“We shall sustain our support for Kalu in his developmental strides”.

The group stressed that the former governor will not lose sleep over the evil antics of Okoro, adding that the people of Abia North Senatorial district are solidly behind Kalu.

