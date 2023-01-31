News Top Stories

Abia North: Isuikwuato, Arochukwu affirm support for Kalu

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Abia North senatorial poll, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu said he is confident of victory in the election following the massive support at Isuikwuato and Arochukwu during his campaign. In the wards visited, the people assured the Senate Chief Whip of their nod for his re-election bid. At Obinkita Town Hall in Arochukwu, filled to capacity, just like in Asaga Arochukwu, village square, Kalu was received to a tumultuous welcome. The Senator visited Asaga ward 2, Obinkita ward 2 and Aro ward 4.

The lawmaker had earlier rounded off his campaign in Isuikwuato where he took stock of the various infrastructural projects executed in their communities and gave assurances to construct more if they transform their support to votes in February. Kalu got the backing of his constituents while making the final lap of his campaign tour of the 21 wards in the Isuikwuato Local Government Area after visiting Ndundu Ward 18; Agbama Isunabo Ward 20; Ikeagha 1 Ward 8; Ikeagha 2 Ward 9; Ugwuele/Mbaugwu Ward 19; Achara Ward 7 and ABSU / Umuanyi Ward 10.

The people appreciated him for executing quality projects like rural roads, installation of solar street lights, sinking of boreholes, renovation of schools and health centres, youth and women empowerment, scholarships for Abia North students to study Medicine and Surgery in South America, Agricultural grants and many more. At Ikeagha Ward 2, the people specifically mentioned the construction of their community road which they described as the realisation of the promise he made to them in 2019. They consequently assured him of unreserved support during the election.

The President-General of Nvurunvu, Francis Ikwuaja, who announced the community’s resolution, said that they were optimistic that Kalu’s return to the Senate would translate to the facilitation of additional projects in their localities. Ikwuaja said: “It’s not surprising that you have bagged prestigious awards on rural development because of what you have been able to do in just three years, being a first time Senator. We have decided to support you fully with our votes, so that you can do more for us. We urge you to keep it up and we are solidly behind you and more awaits you at the Senate when you are reelected.”

Similarly, at Agbama Isunabo Ward 20, another round of vote of confidence was passed by the community to adopt Senator Kalu as their sole candidate for the 2023 Senatorial elections. While announcing their resolve to align with Senator Kalu and his return ambition, the community’s prime minister, Chief Sunday Nnadi disclosed that Kalu’s maiden Senatorial outing has been fruitful and rewarding to their community. Nnadi urged the lawmaker to pay more attention to their immediate Ward when he gets re-elected: “Our people passed a resolution to stand by Orji Kalu because he has done what he promised he’ll do for us in 2018. We also use this opportunity to ask him to extend this road to Isuikwuato when he gets elected for his 2nd term.” It was no different at Achara Ward 7 where the community declared solidarity for Kalu’s re-election. APC Ward Woman Leader, Ms Nwankwo Florence said that aside from the road, Kalu had also empowered the women folk, making him deserving of their votes. At Ndundu Ward 8, the Chief Whip of the Senate was also handed the blessing of the constituents to run for another term at the Senate. Conveying the community’s support, National Youth President of Uturu, Chukwuemeka Chukwunenye, told Kalu that the people trust his capacity to continue his good works when he goes back to the Senate. The former Abia State Governor also sought the understanding of those whose rural access roads were not constructed yet, explaining that projects can’t be built at the same time but rather in phases.

 

