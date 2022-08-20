News

Abia-North: Isuikwuato constituents pass of confidence on Kalu

Electorate of Isuikwuato, Abia-North of Abia State on Friday passed a vote of confidence on their legislative representative at the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, over what they described as a satisfactory leadership. Kalu, who is Chief Whip of the Senate got the reaffirmation of the people during a Town Hall engagement where he met with various groups drawn from the different wards of the community. At the various wards visited in Abia-North, Kalu arrived to solidarity chants emanating from jubilant community members who swarmed at the various wards to interact with him.

In reinforced magnitude of his Mid-Term Constituency report tour, Kalu and his team visited Umunnkwu-Agbo ward 6, Ekenwama ward 5, Isuamawu Ward 4 , Isiala ward 3 and Ezere /Ovim ward 2. Kalu elucidated the importance of the 51 bills and 30 motions which he sponsored at the Senate while he disclosed that the reason behind his visit is to assess their needs in preparation for the forthcoming 2023 budget which is expected to be presented by President Buhari in September. He highlighted the projects executed in their communities, which according to him included; the Enuama – Umuobiala road,distribution of school books and bags to students. Kalu noted that his visit has a personal account on the state of the welfare and community needs.

 

Our Reporters

