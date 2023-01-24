Abia North: Kalu inspects projects at Abam, Okafia

…says projects underscore Buhari’s commitment to infrastructure

The representative of Abia North in the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the multiple infrastructure projects in his constituency.

The ex-Abia State governor, who spoke during his inspection of the ongoing erosion control project in Okafia- Igbere, Bende Local Government Area, to assess the progress of work, described the project as well envisioned. Kalu was taken around and briefed by the project manager of the construction company handling the project.

The Senate Chief Whip said the project would go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the people as well as boosting the economic growth of the area. The legislator stated that the project was approved by the Federal Government to address the perennial problem of erosion in the area. He noted that the Buhari administration has been executing projects in the various ministries and agencies for the wellbeing of the citizenry.

Kalu appealed to residents to cooperate with the contractor handling the project so as to achieve a durable and lasting solution to the erosion menace ravaging the area

