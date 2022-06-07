Abia North: Kalu’s return ticket foretaste of 2023

IGBEAKU ORJI reports on the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Abia North Senatorial District that saw the emergence of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu, as the candidate of the party for the 2023 elections

O n Saturday, May 28, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s quest to return to the Senate was sealed with an emphatic unopposed mandate by Abia North All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates at Ebem Ohafia. The outcome was expected. It was not a surprise to many who had followed the trajectory of the Senate Chief Whip’s score card. The exercise was devoid of rancour and the acrimony that characterized similar exercises in other parties. Delegates from the five local government areas of Abia Senatorial District – Arochukwu, Bende, Isuikwuato, Ohafia and Umunneochi – cast all the 777 votes for him, as declared by Chief Paul Onwuka, the Returning Officer, after the only opponent, Fabian Okoronkwo stepped down. Okoronkwo’s opposition would have made no difference in the outcome. His aspiration was a skit of no significance. A breakdown of the votes shows Arochukwu, 236; Bende, 178; Isuikwuato, 112; Umunneochi, 116 and Ohafia, 135. After picking the ticket, Kalu told the people of Abia North to expect more than he did in his first term in the Senate. He disclosed that the target is 100 roads by 2023 in addition to lifting the people through small and medium scale farming and industrialization. He expressed gratitude to members of the APC in Abia North for unanimously returning him unopposed. His words: “I have to thank members of Abia North APC. The bigger business is to face the other parties. I have heard our traditional rulers, professionals and business people saying they want to return me unopposed. I want to see what they will do. “In my second term, we are going to face industrialization, small scale industries and medium scale farming. We are also not through with the roads. We are going to build more roads. This year’s budget, 2022, has not been touched. When we are through with that, we will be talking of 100 roads before 2023.” He later wrote on his Facebook page about his victory at the shadow poll: “Congratulations to the big family of APC, Abia North Senatorial Zone for re-electing me as the candidate of the party for the 2023 senatorial election. We will multiply what we have done in the three years that we have represented our zone in the Senate. Thank you Abia North people for the con-fidence and trust. “This is to thank Barr. Fabian Nwankwo for officially stepping down for me for today’s senatorial primary election. He said his decision was borne out of the need to foster unity and cohesion. I applaud his decision as it shows maturity and a great sense of sportsmanship.” Senator Kalu, a former governor of Abia State has been representing Abia North in the Red Chamber since 2019. His ascendance to the office marked a significant departure from the dull, drab, dreary representation that kept previous representatives away from the people. As a former governor of Abia State, Kalu had mastered the ropes, knowing what the people need and how to win their hearts, not with rhetorics but with concrete verifiable projects and programmes that impact positively on their lives. There is no local government in Abia North without Kalu’s imprimatur. The projects including roads, boreholes, schools and empowerment, speak for him as one committed to the wellbeing of his people. Little wonder his name has since become synonymous with projects; a household name indeed. As he prepares to return to the trenches of political battle in 2023, Kalu is going with huge advantage and goodwill. He is calm and unruffled having successfully endeared himself to the people. Kalu wrestled the mandate of the people of Abia North from the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator, Mao Ohuabunwa, in 2019 by shear grit and wit. Now, he has touched his constituents more in all areas than all those before him put together. It is only in the present dispensation that programmes and projects have transformed from paperwork to reality. For example, what the people of Abia North saw before now was beautiful photos of projects whose location were not known in campaign brochures. But now, the narrative has changed. Apart from the projects spread across the communities and clans of the senatorial district, the people have severally benefited personally from the regular empowerment items. Many are today proud owners of motorcycles, sewing machines, power generating sets and many more. Just recently, Senator Kalu invited the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, to inaugurate some projects he attracted to the senatorial district. Among them were Uturu road in Isuikwuato Local Government Area; Ugwu Rubber road in Item, Bende Local Government Area; Akoli Imenyi road also in Bende Local Government Area. While the President of the Senate hardly had time to visit and commission all the projects before he returned. But one could observe, in all the communities the joyful faces of the people, who sang Kalu’s praises and promised to reciprocate when the time comes. One could see that their expressions were genuine. They testified that they never saw it like that. They never thought it was possible. Some even doubted that Kalu could do as a senator what he did not do for them as a governor. Clearly, no opponent would be to challenge Kalu in 2023. In Arochukwu town, the home of Ohuabunwa, who incidentally has picked the PDP ticket to challenge Kalu in 2023, Kalu has built township roads abandoned for over 30 years, renovated schools and empowered the people. Kalu has also built roads in other parts of the local government –Ihechiowa, Ututu and Abam – a feat even the state government, with all the resources at its disposal could not accomplish, all these within the first term. One of the perennial challenges of Nkporo community is potable water. Kalu went beyond road project to the community and gave them motorized boreholes. Like Nkporo, Abia and Isiugwu communities also in Ohafia Local Government Area sang and danced in appreciation of Senate Chief Whip when he inspected the roads. Kalu attracted asphaltic roads in spite of the rugged terrains, which they never thought was possible in their life time. Interestingly, every campaign year politicians would find their way to those communities soliciting for votes with unfulfilled promises. Obviously, the people would no longer be deceived by empty rhetoric. If Kalu won the election of 2019 without any of the projects that the people are enjoying now, how would anyone dislodge him in 2023 when it will be payback time?

