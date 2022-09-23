Abia North: No regrets over choice of Kalu as senator –Community

The people of Nneato community in the Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State have said that one of the best political decisions they ever made was the choice of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as Abia North senatorial representative in 2019.

They made the declaration during the mid-term constituency report tour embarked upon by the Chief Whip of the Senate to meet and interact with the electorate in all the wards in the five local government areas in Abia North. Kalu said the exercise was to ascertain the impact of his leadership in terms of human resources empowerment and infrastructural projects on his constituents and to also receive direct feedback on other challenges they faced. In Nneato ward, he was warmly received and hosted by traditional rulers, president generals, executives of town unions, youths and elderly people.

In the course of interaction with the Senator, the elated constituents testified to the various projects in their communities as highlighted by Kalu, adding that their decision to vote for him had paid off. Ezeugbo Uwabunkeonye, who represented the President General of the community, commended Kalu for the construction of a two-kilometre road at Ubahu community. He also acknowledged the installation of a motorised water borehole at Ezeoba, reconstruction and furnishing of Eziama Central School with chairs and tables as well as distribution of books, textbooks and school bags to pupils of both primary and secondary schools. Ezeugbo also appreciated the former Abia State governor for the construction of the roads leading to Achara and Aro-Ipka.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...