Abia North: Ohafia wards insist Sen Kalu best for the job

Electoral wards in Ohafia Clan, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, have unanimously adopted the incumbent senator for Abia North Senatorial District, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as their choice candidate for the February 25 National Assembly election, describing him as the most credible and dependable of all those vying for the seat.

The five Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) wards – Isiama, Ebem-Oha, Ohafor, Amaibe Ezeoke and Owuwanyanwu – said during the Senate Chief Whip’s campaign tour of the area that after careful scrutiny of all the candidates, Kalu was found worthy, having fulfilled majority of his 2019 campaign promises to the people. Addressing the people, Kalu appreciated Ohafia South State Constituency for their continuous support and prayers. He stated that his visit to Ohafia was like a homecoming, “because the Ohafia people and their Igbere counterparts are one.” He said that seven roads were also constructed in Amaeke, stressing that his signature projects dotted Ohafia communities in addition to solar lighting system. He also reminded the community that the electrification of Ohafia was initiated during his tenure as governor of the state.

The Senate Chief Whip also rallied support for House of Representatives candidate for Arochukwu-Ohafia Federal Constituency, Chief Dr Daniel Chimezie Okeke, and other APC candidates. “Abiriba, Ohafia, Ututu, Igbere, Abam, and other communities in Abia North are one. We must live in peace with one another. I am not here to campaign; I am here to interact with you on the state of your welfare just like I did in August, because Ohafia is my home.

I am the Ikenga of Ohafia, that’s why when others campaigned with your roads without executing them Orji Uzor Kalu came and constructed them. I am a promise-keeper. Receiving the lawmaker at Achichi Square, Elu Ohafia, the campaign venue for Isiama ward, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ohafia Local Government Area, Engr Emma Nwosu, while addressing the people reeled out Kalu’s landmark achievements, including, construction and reconstruction of Ebem-Asaga- Ndi Ibe-Amuma-Okon- Amangwu road; construction of Ndi Uduma Awoke, Akanu Ukwu, Isiugwu and Abia roads with asphalt and double drainages; scholarships to Ohafia youths to study medicine and surgery in South America, solar street lights in Ohafia communities, to mention a few. “We have no choice than to support the senator to sustain his developmental strides across the senatorial district. We are going to support you with our Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) come February 25,” Nwosu added.

