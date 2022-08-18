Abia-North: Royal fathers hail Kalu’s devt projects, back return bid

Traditional rulers in Abia-North Senatorial District have hailed the developmental projects sited within their respective communities by their representative, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in the last three years. The acclamations came on Tuesday at the series of town hall meetings held at Amaofufe Item Autonomous community, Apuanu Item, Item ward C and Okoko Item, all in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The meetings were held at the instance of Kalu in continuation of his ongoing midterm constituency tour designed to engage community leaders and stakeholders to analyse the impact of his legislative representation in their communities. Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, is the Chief Whip of the Senate and represents Abia North District in the red chamber of the National Assembly.

At Amaofufe, Kalu was hosted by HRH. Eze Uwakwe O. Ukaegbu, the Ofufe II of Amaofufe Autonomous community, Igbere alongside other traditional rulers of communities in Item. Ukaegbu who also doubles as the Chairman Bende Traditional rulers Council lauded Kalu for his numerous infrastructural development and empowerment projects. The royal father also identified other areas requiring immediate attention in terms of roads and public utilities. Eze J.O. Akaliro the Umuobasi Ukwu Ozuitem enumerated infrastructure works completed in his community. The traditional leader said through such deeds, Kalu had built for himself tangible achievements which can be used as a reference point during electioneering campaigns. On his part, Eze Jerry Akpala Igwe the Akajiofor of Item, attested that the infrastructural projects sited in his community has been of huge benefit to the locality.

Eze Jerry informed the Senate Chief Whip to be rest assured that the electorate in his community and the entire Bende will ensure his return to the Senate in 2023. Rendering his legislative report before the royal fathers, Kalu said the current projects in their various communities were those captured in the 2019-2021 budgets.

